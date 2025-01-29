5 Major Changes You'll See at Sam's Club Next Month

Sam's Club's focus on improving shopping experience via new technology is ramping up, with the company determined to take some of Costco's market space and streamline the experience for customers. "Costco is clearly the market share leader in the club space… we think Sam's Club is a formidable competitor," CFRA analyst Arun Sundaram told Yahoo Finance. "One area where Sam's Club is better than Costco currently is related to their technology, and that's because it's backed by Walmart, which is very technology savvy, unlike Costco." Here are 5 changes you can expect to see at your local Sam's Club next month, and throughout 2025.

Scan and Go Technology

Sam's Club shoppers could soon see scan and go technology being used in their local stores, as the changes continue to be rolled out nationwide. This option allows customers to skip the checkout line, instead having their items scanned and then paying via the app. "You need to be technology savvy to win younger generations," Sundaram said.

Focus on AI

Sam's Club customers can expect an enhanced AI experience from the company moving forward. "We've been working on AI for a long time. … The Scan and Go is a great example of AI," CEO Chris Nicholas told Yahoo Finance. We're using AI to help with search. We use AI to help with recommendations on the app, … recommendations if you may have forgotten something. … We're using AI to look at how you transacted with us before. AI is becoming rooted in everything that we're doing, but we're doing it in a way that's human, and I think that's a really important nuance for us."

More High-End Groceries In February

Sam's Club isn't synonymous with high-end grocery shopping, but that's changing. "Now, people are much more prone to come to us for the top-up shop, for the lobster mac and cheese and the bottle of Russian River Pinot or whatever that you want and hopefully pick up some GM [general merchandise] on the way," Sundaram says.

Gluten-Free Cheerios

For a limited time only, Sam's Club is selling gluten-free Multi-Grain Cheerios ($6.98). "Multi Grain Cheerios make a good, easy, nutritious breakfast," one customer says. "The whole family loves Multigrain Cheerios and you can NOT beat Sam's Club price on these! Delivered to our door since our local club does not carry," another said. Order today for delivery in February.6254a4d1642c605c54bf1cab17d50f1e

simplyFUEL Chocolate Chip Cookie Dough Protein Balls

Sam's Club is excited to highlight the simplyFUEL Chocolate Chip Cookie Dough Protein Balls ($9.98) in its "new items" section. "simplyFUEL Protein Balls are the perfect whole food protein snack, offering an ideal combination of protein, healthy fats and carbs. Each serving packs 8 grams of protein into pure deliciousness," the company says. "Warning: adults and kids both love our protein balls you must hide or share."

