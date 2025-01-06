13 Best Sam's Club Deals You Can Score in January

The product recommendations in this post are recommendations by the writer and/or expert(s) interviewed and do not contain affiliate links. Meaning: If you use these links to buy something, we will not earn a commission.

As shoppers resume their day-to-day lives following the holiday season, you may feel inspired to incorporate new meal and snack ideas into your weekly routine. Or, you may feel as excited as ever to just return to your regularly scheduled programming. Whether you're looking to stock up on frozen foods, breakfast items, snacks, or pantry essentials, there are savings to be had at Sam's Club.

Most of Sam's Club's latest discounts run for the next three weeks, so you still have time to shop for your favorite items at a lower price. Sam's Club members may also notice a few items marked down that could aid in those New Year's resolutions, whether that's incorporating more protein into your diet, cutting back on sugar, or curbing a habit of going out for your morning cup of coffee.

To save on your next grocery run, add the following items to the top of your list. For more of the latest savings available at Sam's Club, head to the retailer's website to check out the full lineup of January instant savings.

Jif Creamy Peanut Butter

Nutrition : (Per 2 Tbsp Serving)

Calories : 190

Fat : 16 g (Saturated Fat: 3.5 g)

Sodium : 140 mg

Carbs : 8 g (Fiber: 2 g, Sugar: 3 g)

Protein : 7 g

Now is the time to stock up on your favorite peanut butter. Sam's Club members can score a two-pack of Jif Creamy Peanut Butter for $8.98. That's $2 off its regular retail price. This deal is good through Jan. 26. Whether you use peanut butter for sandwiches or as a dip for apple slices, you'll have plenty on hand for all your snacking needs this winter.

Cinnamon Toast Crunch Cereal

Nutrition :

Cereal w/o Milk (Per 1 Cup Serving)

Calories : 170

Fat : 4 g (Saturated Fat: 0 g)

Sodium : 230 mg

Carbs : 33 g (Fiber: 3 g, Sugar: 12 g)

Protein : 2 g

Whether you're shopping for kids or just looking to feed your inner child, the nostalgia of Cinnamon Toast Crunch Cereal is hard to beat. The cereal comes in a two-pack at Sam's Club for $7.98, but members can save $2 and pay just $5.98 for the cereal now through Jan. 26.

Totino's Frozen Pizza Rolls, Pepperoni

Nutrition : (Per 6 Rolls)

Calories : 220

Fat : 8 g (Saturated Fat: 2 g)

Sodium : 380 mg

Carbs : 30 g (Fiber: 1 g, Sugar: 2 g)

Protein : 6 g

Totino's Frozen Pizza Rolls are the quintessential afternoon snack, perfect for munching on after school or during a football game. The 160-count pepperoni variety normally retails at Sam's Club for $11.98, but members can save $2 and pay just $9.98 per package through Jan. 26. Stock up now, and you'll have plenty of pizza rolls to go around during your favorite playoff matchup.

NuTrail Low Carb Keto Nut Granola

Nutrition : (Per ⅓ Cup Serving)

Calories : 160

Fat : 16 g (Saturated Fat: 5 g)

Sodium : 25 mg

Carbs : 9 g (Fiber: 3 g, Sugar: 1 g)

Protein : 4 g

Sam's Club members looking for low-carb snack options with no sugar added can look no further than NuTrail Low Carb Keto Nut Granola. This light treat, available in a tasty Cinnamon Pecan flavor, normally retails for $14.28. Now through Jan. 26, however, Sam's Club members can score the granola for $4 off and pay just $10.28.

Ready Protein Bar

Nutrition :

Chocolate Peanut Butter (Per 1 Bar)

Calories : 200

Fat : 7 g (Saturated Fat: 1.5 g)

Sodium : 160 mg

Carbs : 23 g (Fiber: 7 g, Sugar: 10 g)

Protein : 15 g

One of the more common food goals made each new year involves adding more protein to the daily diet. One way to help achieve that goal is by seeking snacks high in protein, like Ready Protein Bars available at Sam's Club. The 20-count package, which contains Chocolate Peanut Butter and Dark Chocolate Sea Salt flavors, is $4 off, bringing the price down to $12.98 through Jan. 26.

Ajinomoto Vegetable Chow Mein

Nutrition : (Per ½ Pack)

Calories : 250

Fat : 7 g (Saturated Fat: 1 g)

Sodium : 750 mg

Carbs : 41 g (Fiber: 2 g, Sugar: 5 g)

Protein : 6 g

Need an easy lunch idea that's ready in minutes? Pick up a box of Ajinomoto Vegetable Chow Mein on your next Sam's Club run. Each package contains wok-fried crisp vegetables and noodles in a savory sauce and can be ready to eat in just three minutes. The chow mein normally retails for $14.88, but through Jan. 26 Sam's Club members can save $3, paying just $11.88 for a six-pack.

Nature Nate's 100% Pure Raw and Unfiltered Honey

Nutrition (Per 1 Tbsp) :

Calories : 70

Fat : 0 g (Saturated Fat: 0 g)

Sodium : 0 mg

Carbs : 17 g (Sugar: 17 g)

Protein : 0 g

Honey is a popular pantry staple, which is why now is an excellent time for stocking up on Nature Nate's 100% Pure Raw and Unfiltered Honey at Sam's Club. The 44-ounce container normally retails for $14.62, but it's currently $2 off and priced at $12.62 now through Jan. 26.

Special K Cereal, Fruit and Yogurt

Nutrition :

Cereal Without Milk (Per 1 Cup Serving)

Calories : 160

Fat : 1 g (Saturated Fat: 0 g)

Sodium : 190 mg

Carbs : 36 g (Fiber: 3 g, Sugar: 13 g)

Protein : 3 g

If the Fruit and Yogurt Special K Cereal is your cereal of choice, you'll want to pick up a two-pack on your next Sam's Club run. The cereal is currently $2 off for members, bringing the price down from $7.58 to $5.58. This deal is only good through Jan. 26, however, so make sure to stock up while the savings are hot.

PopCorners White Cheddar Popped-Corn Snack

Nutrition : (Per 16 Crisps)

Calories : 140

Fat : 6 g (Saturated Fat: 0.5 g)

Sodium : 160 mg

Carbs : 19 g (Fiber: 0 g, Sugar: 2 g)

Protein : 2 g

If you're a fan of white cheddar snacks, then you're probably one to have a pantry filled with PopCorners White Cheddar Popped-Corn Snacks. Fortunately, the popcorn is on sale this month at Sam's Club. Normally available for $6.98, the 18-ounce bag is $1 off, costing just $5.98 through Jan. 26.

Super Sour Gushers

Nutrition : (Per 1 Pouch)

Calories : 80

Fat : 1 g (Saturated Fat: 0.5 g)

Sodium : 40 mg

Carbs : 18 g (Fiber: 10 g, Sugar: 9 g)

Protein : 0 g

Remember Super Sour Gushers? They're still a sweet treat for kids, as they are easy snacks to toss into a lunch bag or munch on after school. Now through Jan. 26, Sam's Club members can save $2 off a 42-pack of the gushers, bringing the retail price down from $12.88 to $10.88.6254a4d1642c605c54bf1cab17d50f1e

Bodyarmor Zero Sugar Variety Pack

Nutrition :

Watermelon Strawberry (Per 1 Bottle)

Calories : 5

Fat : 0 g (Saturated Fat: 0 g)

Sodium : 0 mg

Carbs : 0 g (Fiber: 0 g, Sugar: 0 g)

Protein : 0 g

Bored with regular, unflavored water? Pick up a 24-pack of Bodyarmor Zero Sugar Variety Pack on your next Sam's Club run. With flavors like Watermelon Strawberry, Cherry Berry Lemonade, and Blackberry Lime, staying hydrated is easier than ever. Through January 26, Sam's Club members can save $3.00 off the 24-pack, paying $14.98.

Tyson Grilled Chicken Tenders

Nutrition (Per 3-oz. Serving) :

Calories : 130

Fat : 4 g (Saturated Fat: 1 g)

Sodium : 400 mg

Carbs : 2 g (Fiber: 0 g, Sugar: 0 g)

Protein : 20 g

Having frozen chicken on hand in your freezer is an ultra-convenient way to know that you'll always have protein supplied in your kitchen for an easy meal solution. At Sam's Club, members can usually pick up a three-pound bag of Tyson Grilled Chicken Tenders for $16.98. Through Jan. 26, the chicken is marked down $2 to $14.98.

Dunkin' Donuts Medium Roast K-Cup Coffee Pods

Nutritional information is unavailable.

Do your New Year's resolutions include saving money by cutting back on your daily trips to the coffee shop? You can still enjoy your favorite cup of joe by stocking up on the Dunkin' Donuts Medium Roast K-Cup Coffee Pods. The 72-count box of K-cups normally retails for $41.34, but for a limited time, Sam's Club members can save $8, paying $33.34. This offer is good through Jan. 26.