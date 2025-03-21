7 Tricks to Maximize Ozempic Results After 50

Like many of my patients, you may have noticed that weight management becomes increasingly challenging after 50. I'm Tara Schmidt, a registered dietitian at Mayo Clinic in Rochester, Minnesota, with over a decade of experience specializing in weight management. As the lead dietitian for the Mayo Clinic Diet, I've helped countless patients navigate their weight loss journey, including those using medications like Ozempic. Read on to discover five evidence-based strategies that will help you achieve better results while protecting your long-term health.

Prioritize Strength Training Three Times Weekly

Engage in strength training a minimum of three times weekly. This can be any form of exercise that challenges your muscles. The exercises should be becoming increasingly difficult (or the weights increasingly heavy) over time. Don't stress about having the 'right' type of equipment. A successful routine can be done without anything.

My biggest teaching moments with patients over 50 on weight loss medications revolve around strength training. Despite its vital importance, different generations, and women especially, have missed out on exposure, comfort and experience with strength training which has positive impacts on both metabolism and bone density. This is of even greater significance during phases of weight loss.

Focus on Nutrient-Dense Foods

Get the most nutritional bang for your buck. This type of medication decreases the rate of gastric emptying, or the speed at which food leaves the stomach. Food and beverage choices should provide adequate calories, protein, and hydration in a smaller volume. Go slowly and prevent overeating by engaging in mindful eating.

Just taking weight loss medications without proper nutritional support can lead to unwelcome side effects, ranging from short-term symptoms like nausea to more concerning issues like muscle loss and malnutrition. While any form of weight loss will result in some loss of bone and muscle tissue, this can be more concerning in an older population. This is where adequate protein and regular, progressive strength training come into play.

Stay Consistently Hydrated

Stay hydrated. Adequate hydration can help to manage and possibly prevent the common side effects many people experience such as headaches, fatigue and bowel changes. Whether it's a protein shake, smoothie, tea or water, work towards increasing fluids throughout your day until your urine is consistently pale in color and odor.

Track Your Progress and Habits

Self-monitor. Tracking habits like hydration status, protein intake, calories and exercise helps to increase self-awareness around typical habits and provide motivation for realistic change. Use an app, like Mayo Clinic Diet, a journal, or a sticky note. Start with one concept to avoid overwhelm.

Patients over 50 have lived through all the diet culture, so I also find they fall into the speed trap of "I've only lost this many pounds in the last week." They are scale-centric and look for fast results. I find myself reminding them of the big picture – of health, adherence and sustainability.

Build Sustainable Lifestyle Habits

Think of the journey ahead. Establish healthy habits in all areas of your lifestyle like stress management and sleep in addition to nutrition and exercise. Knowing you may not be on this type of medication forever, it's important to optimize your overall health for the long-term.6254a4d1642c605c54bf1cab17d50f1e

Older adults are at greater risk of chronic diseases like heart disease, cancer, osteoporosis and sarcopenia, so good nutrition is crucial, in addition to achieving a healthier weight.

Start Small for Lasting Success

We can get bogged down with changing too many behaviors all at once, especially when they are unrealistic. That's often why diets fail in the first place. Start with one glass of water, one meal, one trip to the gym to slowly establish habits that can stick.

Set Realistic Expectations

It's possible to see up to 6% body weight loss in the first 3 months of taking a GLP-1, but this varies patient to patient. It's extremely important to take the medication as prescribed, including the titration schedule.

Look at the journey of losing excess weight like you'd look at improving any health problem. That means staying in touch with your prescribing provider, not expecting the medication to do all the work, surrounding yourself with supportive people, and keeping track of how things are going. Helpful as they may be, these medications aren't meant to be a quick fix or substitution for a healthy lifestyle.