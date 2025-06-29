7 Dunkin’ Items That Can Still Support Belly Fat Loss

Eating at a donut shop isn’t typically recommended when trying to achieve weight loss goals. While donuts are delicious, they’re anything but healthy. However, as the saying goes, everything in moderation is okay, as long as you stick to your wellness plans.

When focusing on losing belly fat, Dunkin’ is probably the last place to go, but there are actually items on the menu that can aid in losing weight, according to Terry Tateossian, an ISSA Nutritionist and ISSA Personal Trainer, IIN Hormone Specialist, IIN Emotional Eating Coach, and the Founder of THOR: The House of Rose.

“Losing belly fat is less about perfection and more about consistency, protein, and blood sugar balance,” she says. “You can enjoy the occasional Dunkin’ order and still move toward your goals–the key is pairing smarter picks with what your body actually needs (protein, fiber, and steady energy), not just quick carbs,” Tateossian explains.

While it seems like fast food chains need to be avoided to stay on track with healthy eating, with smart choices and a little effort you can enjoy eating out without feeling guilty.

“The goal is to be intentional, build your day around the things your body needs most (like protein and fiber), and allow space for the things you want,” says Tateossian. “A slice of pizza or a Dunkin’ breakfast won’t derail you, how you balance your overall day matters more.”

Here are Tateossian’s seven picks for eating healthy at Dunkin’.

Wake-Up Wrap with Turkey Sausage

Nutrition : per serving 1 wrap

Calories : 240

Fat : 15g (Saturated fat: 6g)

Sodium : 680 mg

Carbs : 15 g (Fiber: 0g , Sugar: 1g)

Protein : 11g

Instead of a sugary donut, go for the Wake-Up Wrap with Turkey Sausage and no cheese. Tateossian calls it “Portable protein without the overload” and says “it keeps you satisfied without the crash.”

To boost your nutrition, Tateossian suggests pairing with a side of fruit, a greek yogurt cup or a scoop of protein powder in your coffee for a full meal.

Multigrain Brown Sugar Oatmeal

Nutrition : per serving 1 cup

Calories : 210

Fat : 1.5 g (Saturated fat: 0 g)

Sodium : 250 mg

Carbs : 44g (Fiber: 5g , Sugar: 15g)

Protein : 5g

The Multigrain Brown Sugar Oatmeal is a great way to start the day, but make sure to skip the sweetener packets.

“It’s a clean fiber option with whole grains that aid digestion and reduce belly bloat,” Tateossian says. She suggests to “ask for half the sugar or add cinnamon to cut the sweetness and reduce insulin spikes.” She adds, “To balance it out even further, add 30 grams of protein powder to your oatmeal to help level out your blood sugar.”

Egg White Wake-Up Wrap

Nutrition : per serving 1 wrap

Calories : 180

Fat : 10g (Saturated fat: 4g)

Sodium : 470mg

Carbs : 14g (Fiber: 0g , Sugar: 1g)

Protein : 7g

If you’re in the mood for something light and healthy, the Egg White Wake-Up Wrap is low in calories and has a decent amount of protein.

“To get enough protein, double up or pair with your own greek yogurt cup, collagen or protein coffee,” Tateossian says.

Iced Americano

Nutrition : per serving 1 medium cup

Calories : 10

Fat : 0g (Saturated fat: 0g)

Sodium : 30 mg

Carbs : g (Fiber: g , Sugar: g)

Protein : g

If you're on the go and need a pick-me-up, the Iced Americano with a splash of almond milk is a great choice. It's low in calories and doesn't contain sugar or fat.

According to Tateossian, it’s “a metabolism-friendly drink with no added sugar that doesn’t spike insulin or work against fat loss.” She says, “But skip the sugary syrups. If you want flavor, ask for one pump of unsweetened flavoring. Add protein powder or collagen for increased protein content.”

Plain Stuffed Bagel Minis

Nutrition : per serving 2 mini bagels

Calories : 240

Fat : 10g (Saturated fat: 6g)

Sodium : 400mg

Carbs : 32g (Fiber: 2g , Sugar: 5g)

Protein : 7g

The Plain Stuffed Bagel Minis are filled with cream cheese and are” just enough for a carb fix without overload,” says Tateossian. “Add a hard-boiled egg or turkey slices at home to make it a balanced snack.”

Avocado Toast on Sourdough

Nutrition : per serving 1 piece

Calories : 240

Fat : 11g (Saturated fat: 1.5g)

Sodium : 530 mg

Carbs : 34g (Fiber: 6g , Sugar: 1g)

Protein : 6g

Avocado toast is a trend that is never tiring or boring. Plus, it’s healthy. “It has healthy fats that keep you full and support hormone balance which is key for fat loss,” says Tateossian.

There’s so many ways to eat avocado toast and Tateossian suggests adding “smoked salmon, or a few hard boiled eggs to your toast and you have a perfect meal.”

Classic Iced Coffee

Nutrition : per serving 1 medium cup

Calories : 5

Fat : 0g (Saturated fat: 0g)

Sodium : 15 mg

Carbs : 0g (Fiber: 0g , Sugar: 0g)

Protein : 0g

If you need a caffeine boost, but want to ditch the sugar, calories and fat, the Classic Iced Coffee with skim milk or almond milk is ideal, but just don’t add a flavor swirl.

Tateossian says, “it’s a safe caffeine fix without all the sugar bombs. Most flavor swirls have 30g+ of sugar! YIKES! If you want sweetness, ask for 1–2 pumps of unsweetened flavor and add stevia or monk fruit at home.”