Women 50+ Are Swearing by This Reverse Diet Method to Drop Stubborn Fat

Published on June 27, 2025 | 9:00 AM

If you’ve been trying to lose stubborn pounds, chances are, you’re quite familiar with traditional dieting. But have you heard of reverse dieting? This strategic approach involves gradually increasing caloric intake after a period of restriction. We spoke with experts who break down exactly how this eating regimen works and is beneficial for menopausal women looking to shed weight.

What Is Reverse Dieting?

active middle-aged woman enjoying healthy smoothie outdoors
Shutterstock

Reverse dieting involves slowly increasing the amount of calories consumed after a period of restriction or dieting. This helps your metabolism recover, says Matt Dustin, nutrition coach at Garage Gym Reviews.

“This method is used to correct the metabolic downregulation that happens when the body adapts to under-fueling, something I see often in midlife women who’ve been dieting for years,” explains Dr. Pooja Gidwani.

But don’t get things twisted: It isn’t about eating more to lose weight.

Dr. Gidwani adds, “It’s about recalibrating your metabolism, restoring energy availability, and supporting the physiology needed for muscle maintenance, hormonal recovery, and fat loss that actually lasts. As I often tell my patients, I see reverse dieting less as a diet, and more as a metabolic recalibration—one that supports the high-performance aging we’re aiming for.”

Metabolism naturally slows down and you experience a plethora of hormonal shifts during menopause.

“Many women eat less to try to lose weight, but that can backfire,” cautions Matt. “Eating too little for too long puts your body in conservation mode. Reverse dieting can help by bringing your intake back up to a level where your body feels safe enough to burn fat again.”

What a Sample Day of Reverse Dieting May Look Like

Portrait of middle-aged woman eating yoghurt
Shutterstock

For women in perimenopause or menopause, a reverse dieting meal plan may be as follows:

  • Breakfast: Eggs with vegetables and avocado toast
  • Lunch: Grilled chicken with roasted vegetables and quinoa
  • Dinner: Salmon, greens, and sweet potato
  • Snacks: A protein shake or Greek yogurt with fresh berries

“The goal is balanced meals with enough protein, fiber, and healthy fats to support muscle and hormone health while slowly increasing your total calories by about 50–100 per day each week,” Matt explains.

Now, how do you know when it’s time to start adding calories back in? Matt says if dieting has been part of your routine for a while and weight-loss progress has stalled, or you have issues sleeping, feel fatigued, irritable, or cold, it may be time.

“Start slow and add about 50–100 calories a week and track how your body responds,” he says. “The goal is to get your intake up without gaining fat, so the pace depends on how your energy, mood, and weight respond over time.”

