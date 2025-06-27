5 McDonald’s Items That Can Help With Belly Fat Loss

Sometimes you get a craving that nothing will satisfy but McDonald’s. While it’s one of the most popular fast food chains for a reason–it’s relatively cheap and tasty–it’s not the first place you go if you’re trying to trim belly fat. That said, while most menu items are loaded with salt, sugar fat and excess calories, there are a few smart choices that won’t ruin your wellness goals.

If you’re watching what you eat but still crave the convenience of fast food, these five McDonald’s items offer a balance of flavor and nutrition to help keep you on track, according to Violeta Morris, MS, RDN from Columbus, OH, The Concierge Dietitian.

Egg McMuffin®

Nutrition : 1 Egg McMuffin

Calories : 310

Fat : 13 g (Saturated fat: 6 g)

Sodium : 770 mg

Carbs : 30 g (Fiber: 2 g , Sugar: 3 g)

Protein : 17 g

The Egg McMuffin is one of the most beloved breakfast items at McDonald’s and while it’s a little high in fat and sodium, Morris says it can still help reduce belly fat.

“The Egg McMuffin is a portion-controlled breakfast option with 310 calories, 30 grams of carbohydrates, and 17 grams of protein.”

She says, “If cost isn’t an issue, I often recommend adding an extra egg to boost the protein content. This choice stands out because it avoids ingredients like high-fat meats and sugary pastries, which can contribute to blood sugar swings and reduced fullness.”

Morris adds, “As a dietitian, I encourage my clients to aim for at least 30 grams of protein and under 500 calories at breakfast to support weight loss or weight maintenance goals.”

Fruit & Maple Oatmeal

Nutrition :

Calories : 320

Fat : 4.5 g (Saturated fat: 1.5 g)

Sodium : 150 mg

Carbs : 64 g (Fiber: 4 g , Sugar: 31 g)

Protein : 6 g

The Fruit & Maple Oatmeal is in participating McDonald’s and is low in fast and sodium.6254a4d1642c605c54bf1cab17d50f1e

The meal “can support weight loss when chosen mindfully,” says Morris. “Its fiber-rich oats can aid digestion and promote a sense of fullness, and the portion-controlled serving helps manage overall calorie intake.”

She explains, “That while the carbohydrate content is on the higher side—64 grams, it’s mainly due to the added brown sugar. To reduce sugar and carb intake, I recommend asking for no brown sugar and using a zero-calorie sweetener instead.”Morris adds, “To make this a more balanced meal, consider pairing the oatmeal with a 30-gram protein shake (something you can bring along or pick up at a nearby gas station). Another great option is to add two egg rounds from the Egg McMuffin to boost protein and improve fullness.”

Apple Slices

Nutrition : 1 package

Calories : 15

Fat : 0 g (Saturated fat: g)

Sodium : 0 mg

Carbs : 4 g (Fiber: 0 g , Sugar: 3 g)

Protein : 0 g

Ditch the unhealthy sides and go with apple slices.

Morris says, “Instead of ordering a medium French fries—which contains 320 calories, 43 grams of carbohydrates, and 15 grams of fat—consider swapping it for apple slices, which have only 15 calories and 4 grams of carbohydrates. That’s over 20 times fewer calories than the fries!”

She explains, “To put it into perspective, a person weighing 200 pounds would need to walk approximately 3 miles at a moderate pace to burn off the fries, compared to just 2 minutes of walking to burn off the apple slices.”

Staying mindful and consistent with small swaps like this can make a big impact over time.

Quarter Pounder®* with Cheese

Nutrition : 1 burger

Calories : 520

Fat : 26 g (Saturated fat: 12 g)

Sodium : 1140 mg

Carbs : 42 g (Fiber: 2 g , Sugar: 10 g)

Protein : 30 g

When a burger craving hits it’s hard to fight the urge, so Morris recommends the infamous Quarter Pounder with or without cheese.

“It provides a good balance of macronutrients—520 calories, 26 grams of fat, 42 grams of carbohydrates, and 30 grams of protein,” she says.

Morris explains, “I always recommend aiming for at least 30 grams of protein per meal to help promote satiety, which can reduce hunger and prevent overeating within the next 2–3 hours. A simple trick I often share with clients is to cut the burger in half and use only half the bun, shifting all the meat and toppings to one side.”

She adds, “This small adjustment significantly lowers the carbohydrate and calorie content, while still allowing you to enjoy the flavor of the burger and stay on track with your weight loss goals.”

DASANI® Water

Nutrition :

Calories : 0

Fat : 0 g (Saturated fat: 0 g)

Sodium : 0 mg

Carbs : 0 g (Fiber: 0 g , Sugar: 0 g)

Protein : 0 g

Burgers, fries and soda are the ultimate combo, but it’s the worst mix for your diet. Skip the fries, don’t order a fountain drink–just go for water.

“Choosing water can help you feel full more quickly, potentially leading to reduced food intake,” says Morris. “More importantly, it helps you avoid liquid calories, which can add up fast and contribute to weight gain.”

She explains, “In fact, a systematic review and meta-analysis published in The American Journal of Clinical Nutrition found that sugar-sweetened beverages are linked to higher BMI and weight gain in both adults and children. By choosing water instead, you’re making a simple yet powerful choice that supports overall health and can help reduce belly fat over time.”

