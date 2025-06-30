6 Panera Bread Orders That May Help You Burn Belly Fat

When you’re in the mood for a gourmet salad, sandwich, or hot soup in a bread bowl, Panera Bread is a go-to for premiere food. While the menu caters to a more health-conscious crowd many items are still not any healthier than you find somewhere else. Several of their salads are loaded with sodium, their sandwiches are high in calories and the mac and cheese is packed with fat.

With that in mind, there are plenty of smart choices that are not only healthy, but can help support weight management goals.

“If you’re trying to lose belly fat but still want to enjoy a meal from Panera Bread, it’s all about strategy, says Terry Tateossian, an ISSA Nutritionist and ISSA Personal Trainer, IIN Hormone Specialist, IIN Emotional Eating Coach, and the Founder of THOR: The House of Rose.

She explains, “The truth is, no single food burns belly fat but when you prioritize meals that are high in protein, fiber, and healthy fats while keeping overall calories in check, you can absolutely stay on track and burn fat faster (when combined with strength training and consistent diet choices).”

Here are six standout orders to grab from Panera Bread that are delicious, fast and can help burn belly fat.

How to Order Healthy When Eating Out

It can be challenging to stick to wellness goals when eating out, but with a little extra effort and some modifications, it can be done.

“When you’re eating out, the key is to pair what you want with what your body needs,” says Tateossian. “I tell my clients: prioritize protein, don’t fear healthy fats, and balance the carbs you eat with your activity level. You don’t have to skip it entirely, just skip the sneaky add-ons like sugary drinks, creamy soups, and oversized bread portions.”

Greek Salad with Chicken

Nutrition : per serving 1 salad

Calories : 550

Fat : 38g (Saturated fat: 9g)

Sodium : 1,700mg

Carbs : 19g (Fiber: 4g , Sugar: 9g)

Protein : 35g

The Greek salad with chicken (whole) is high in protein, low in carbs, but does have high sodium, so for those who are watching their salt intake, this might not be the best choice unless you tweak the ingredients and dressing portion or enjoy a half size.

Tateossian approves of this salad because, “It’s full of crunchy veggies, olives, and feta, delicious without being heavy!”

She explains, “The protein helps preserve lean muscle (key in midlife), and the healthy fats keep you satisfied longer. Keep the dressing on the side and only use half.”

PRO TIP: “Use half the dressing and mix it with water to give you more salad dressing volume for a yummy salad,” Tateossian says.

Mediterranean Bowl with Chicken

Nutrition : per serving 1 salad

Calories : 680

Fat : 40g (Saturated fat: 8g)

Sodium : 1,390mg

Carbs : 42g (Fiber: 7g , Sugar: 7g)

Protein : 38g

For the Mediterranean Bowl with Chicken, Tateossian suggests asking for no rice to get the meal under 450. This dish is also high in sodium, so modify it to or go for a half size to lower the amount.

“Regardless, this option is packed with flavor from hummus, cucumbers, olives, and tahini,” she says. “You get nearly 40 grams of protein to support metabolism and blood sugar regulation.”

PRO TIP: Use half the rice and add more greens to reduce carbs, Tateossian notes.

Turkey Chili Cup + Side Apple

The turkey chili is currently out of season, but it’s another item Tateossian recommends.

She says, “This cozy meal is super macro-balanced. The cup of turkey chili comes in around 300 calories with 21 grams of protein and lots of fiber. Add a side apple for natural sweetness and antioxidants and avoid the blood sugar crash.”

Half Order of Green Goddess Cobb Salad with Chicken

Nutrition : per serving 1 half size

Calories : 250

Fat : 14g (Saturated fat: 3.5g)

Sodium : 590 mg

Carbs : 11g (Fiber: 3g , Sugar: 5g)

Protein : 21g

A half order of the Green Goddess Cobb Salad with Chicken is only 250 with over 20 grams of protein.

“It’s loaded with avocado, chicken, and eggs which are all great for satiety and hormone support, especially for women over 40,” says Tateossian. “Just skip the bread on the side since you get a full carb serving from the salad itself.”

Steel Cut Oatmeal with Pecans and Strawberries

Nutrition : per serving 1 bowl

Calories : 370

Fat : 14g (Saturated fat: 2 g)

Sodium : 170 mg

Carbs : 52g (Fiber: 7g , Sugar: 17g)

Protein : 8g

Panera Bread serves breakfast before 11 am and a healthy choice is the Steel Cut Oatmeal with Pecans and Strawberries, if you don’t add sugar.6254a4d1642c605c54bf1cab17d50f1e

“Perfect for a gentle breakfast, this bowl provides slow-digesting carbs and fiber to stabilize energy through the morning,” says Tateossian. “It’s around 370 calories with 8 grams of protein, but you can boost that by pairing it with a hard-boiled egg or a protein shake.”

PRO TIP: You can add vanilla protein powder directly into your oatmeal, Tateossian says.

Baja Bowl with Chicken

Nutrition : per serving 1 bowl

Calories : 740

Fat : 35g (Saturated fat: 7g)

Sodium : 1,470 mg

Carbs : 82g (Fiber: 14g , Sugar: 9g)

Protein : 27g

The Baja Bowl with Chicken is flavorful and high in protein, but also has a lot of sodium so adjust the ingredient list to drop the amount.

“If you skip the chips and go light on the dressing, the bowl stays under 500 calories and delivers about 30 grams of protein,” says Tateossian. “It’s a great lunch that balances fiber, healthy fats, and lean protein for stable energy and appetite control.”

PRO TIP: Tateossian suggests to “Use half the salad dressing and top it off with water. It will create more volume and less fat and still give you a nice flavor profile.”