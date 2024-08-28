McDonald's Chicken Big Mac May Finally Be Coming to the U.S.—Here's What We Know

Aside from a very limited test run in the United States back in 2022, McDonald's has never given its American customers the chance to sample its wildly popular Chicken Big Mac. But in an exciting development, rumors have recently begun to emerge that the long-awaited sandwich may finally be making its way back to the United States.

Earlier this month, the food blogger Burger Beast reported that the Chicken Big Mac was available at two McDonald's restaurants in Miami and Homestead, Fla. Additionally, fellow food blogger @snackolator—who often previews chain restaurant launches before they're officially announced—claimed in an Instagram post this week that the Chicken Big Mac would hit menus in the States in 2024.

"It was revealed by the CEO of @mcdonalds in a recent video that the Chicken Big Mac would be joining the OG at stores in the U.S. although he did not give a specific date," the post read.

The video @snackolator was referencing was presumably an Aug. 7 TikTok in which McDonald's CEO Chris Kempczinski conducted a side-by-side taste test of the classic Big Mac (590 calories) and Chicken Big Mac. In the post, Kempczinski noted that the Chicken Big Mac "has been on our menu before and it's coming back to make a reappearance."

However, the executive didn't reveal exactly when it would hit menus or directly confirm that it would be offered at American McDonald's restaurants. A McDonald's representative did not immediately respond to our queries for confirmation on the Chicken Big Mac's rumored return to the United States.

For the uninitiated, the Chicken Big Mac features the same triple-layered bun and toppings you'll find on a classic Big Mac: cheese, lettuce, pickles, and Big Mac sauce. However, it swaps the two beef patties for two crispy chicken breast patties.

Though McDonald's tested the Chicken Big Mac at select Miami restaurants in 2022, the sandwich has gotten much wider releases in some of McDonald's international markets. The chain offered the Chicken Big Mac for a limited time in the United Kingdom and Ireland in 2022, then brought it back for another temporary run the following year. In 2023, McDonald's also temporarily sold the chicken sandwich at its Canadian restaurants.

While we await official word from McDonald's on the rumored Chicken Big Mac launch in the United States, American customers who want to try the sandwich ASAP can create their own using a special ordering trick. Simply order a Big Mac and two McChickens (400 calories), then replace the beef patties on the Big Mac with the McChicken patties. This trick does call for more money and effort on your part, but for now, it's probably the closest you can get to a legit Chicken Big Mac.6254a4d1642c605c54bf1cab17d50f1e

