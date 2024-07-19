9 Juicy New Chicken Sandwiches To Try This Summer

There are many ways to enjoy a chicken sandwich, from savory grilled and crispy fried options to tender pulled chicken delights—not to mention the infinite topping combinations you can stack atop that juicy bird on a bun.

Major restaurant chains are taking full advantage of that versatility, expanding their menu offerings by releasing new chicken sandwiches in all kinds of styles. Some new menu items, such as BurgerFi's chicken sandwiches, keep things simple with classic add-ons like lettuce, tomato, and pickles. Others venture into more creative ingredient territory like Cracker Barrel's Bee Sting Chicken Sandwich, which is drizzled in a sweet-heat honey glaze.

When the chicken sandwich craving strikes, plenty of fast-food joints and dine-in chains can help you get your fix. Keep reading to discover nine new and returning chicken sandwiches you can snag this summer. And don't forget that many of these are only available for a limited time, so you'll want to pick them up soon!

Popeyes' Golden BBQ Chicken Sandwich

Nutrition : (Per Sandwich)

Calories : 620

Fat : 32 g fat (Saturated Fat: 12 g, Trans Fat: 2 g)

Sodium : 1,550 mg

Carbs : 54 g (Fiber: 2 g Sugar: 12 g)

Protein : 28 g

There's no denying that Popeyes is a major player in the chicken sandwich game. It is the chain that kicked off the infamous chicken sandwich wars in 2019, ultimately prompting other chains to launch their own versions of the menu item ever since.

Since introducing its iconic fried chicken sandwich, the Louisiana Kitchen has expanded the options, recently rolling out its new Golden BBQ Sandwich, which earned the top spot in an Eat This, Not That! Popeyes chicken sandwich taste test.

Like the OG, this sandwich features a buttermilk-battered chicken breast and barrel-cured pickles on a toasted brioche bun. However, this sandwich sets itself apart by swapping out the usual mayo for a sweet and tangy Golden BBQ sauce. For additional flavor, customers can add applewood-smoked bacon and Havarti cheese on top, as they can with any other Popeyes chicken sandwich.

Chick-fil-A's Maple Pepper Bacon Sandwich

Nutrition : (Per Sandwich)

Calories : 480

Fat : 18 g fat (Saturated Fat: 17 g)

Sodium : 1,050 mg

Carbs : 44 g (Fiber: 2 g Sugar: 15 g)

Protein : 36 g

You can't bring up chicken sandwiches without mentioning Chick-fil-A. The chain touts itself as the home of the "original chicken sandwich," after all. In June, the fast-food chain released its new Maple Pepper Bacon Sandwich, which it first tested in Indianapolis and Lexington, Ky., back in 2023. The new offering will be available for a limited time.

This sweet, spicy, and savory sandwich consists of a lemon herb-marinated grilled chicken breast topped with pepper jack cheese, lettuce, sweet and spicy pickles, and bacon tossed in a brown sugar and pepper blend. All of this is served on a maple-flavored brioche bun, presenting an "entirely different flavor profile" than any other Chick-fil-A sandwich, according to Allison Duncan, Chick-fil-A's director of menu and packaging.

BurgerFi's Fried & Grilled Chicken Sandwiches

Nutrition :

Fried Chicken Sandwich (Per Sandwich) :

Calories : 757

Fat : 43 g fat (Saturated Fat: 4 g)

Sodium : 1,366 mg

Carbs : 59 g (Fiber: 1 g Sugar: 12 g)

Protein : 31 g

While BurgerFi is best known for its Angus beef burgers, the fast-casual chain has been highlighting its chicken offerings over the last couple of months. In May, the chain launched two new chicken sandwiches made with sous-vide chicken. Customers can choose between a grilled or hand-breaded and fried chicken breast, both of which are served with lettuce, tomato, pickles, and honey mustard.

About a month later, BurgerFi brought the heat with the rollout of its Buffalo Chicken Sandwich. This consists of a fried chicken breast covered in Frank's RedHot and topped with coleslaw and pickles. Unlike the other two sandwiches, this option is only available for a limited time.

Whataburger's Buffalo Ranch Chicken Strip Sandwiches

Nutrition : (Per Sandwich)

Calories : 990

Fat : 54 g fat (Saturated Fat: 15 g)

Sodium : 2,800 mg

Carbs : 90 g (Fiber: 7 g Sugar: 10 g)

Protein : 41 g

Regional fast-food chain Whataburger is beloved for its customizable burger options, but it also has some enticing chicken offerings, like the returning Buffalo Ranch Chicken Strip Sandwich. Announced earlier this month, this popular sandwich is loaded with three Whatachick'n Strips covered in the chain's original spicy Buffalo sauce. These are then topped with a cool buttermilk ranch and two slices of Monterey Jack cheese.6254a4d1642c605c54bf1cab17d50f1e

This sandwich will only be available for a limited time, but fans can still enjoy the sandwich's flavors once this menu item is gone, as Whataburger's Buffalo sauce and buttermilk ranch can be found on grocery store shelves.

Applebee's Crispy Chicken Sandwiches

Nutrition :

Bacon RanchCrispy Chicken Sandwich (Per Sandwich)

Calories : 1,260

Fat : 67 g fat (Saturated Fat: 15 g, Trans Fat: 0.5 g)

Sodium : 3,020 mg

Carbs : 107 g (Fiber: 7 g Sugar: 9 g)

Protein : 57 g

Fans of crispy chicken have multiple reasons to visit Applebee's this summer with the recent debut of three new hand-breaded chicken sandwiches. The first is the Bacon Cheddar Crispy Chicken Sandwich, which is made with a crispy chicken breast, two slices of cheddar cheese, two strips of applewood-smoked bacon, lettuce, tomato, pickles, and a house-made tangy bacon sauce on a brioche bun. This sandwich is only available for a limited time.

Applebee's also launched two other chicken sandwiches as permanent additions to the menu. There's the Bacon Ranch Crispy Chicken Sandwich, which features the same crispy chicken breast, plus two strips of applewood-smoked bacon, pickles, shredded lettuce, and house-made ranch on a brioche bun. For customers in the mood for something swicy (sweet and spicy, that is), the Sweet & Spicy Crispy Chicken includes a crispy chicken breast covered in a sweet Asian chili sauce, along with coleslaw on a brioche bun.

Cracker Barrel's Bee Sting Chicken Sandwich

Nutrition :

Bacon RanchCrispy Chicken Sandwich (Per Sandwich)

Calories : 940

Things have been heating up at Cracker Barrel this summer with the launch of the new Bee Sting Chicken Sandwich. This is made with crispy, handed-breaded chicken drizzled in a new sweet and spicy glaze, then topped with pickles and mayo on a buttermilk bun. It's also served with a side of seasoned steak fries.

This sweet and spicy chicken offering isn't just limited to a sandwich, though. Customers can also order Bee Sting Chicken Tenders, which are covered in the same glaze as the sandwich and served with two sides and a choice of buttermilk biscuits or corn muffins.

Bonchon's Korean-Style Chicken Sandwich

Nutrition : (Per Sandwich)

Calories : 705

Fat : 27 g (Saturated Fat: 6 g)

Sodium : 3,750 mg

Carbs : 83 g (Fiber: 2 g, Sugar: 25 g)

Protein : 30 g

Best known for its crunchy double-fried chicken, Korean chicken chain Bonchon is serving up another option starring its famous crispy poultry. And lucky for Bonchon fans, this one is a permanent addition.

The latest menu item offers a "Korean-style upgrade" on the traditional chicken sandwich, featuring the chain's double-fried chicken which comes hand-brushed in your choice of sauce. Options including soy garlic, spicy, and Korean BBQ. The new sandwich is also topped with fresh coleslaw and served on a warm brioche bun with a side of fries.

Pollo Campero's Queso Bacon & Buffalo Slaw Chicken Sandwiches

Nutrition :

Queso Bacon Chicken Sandwich (Per Sandwich)

Calories : 669

Fat : 29 g

Sodium : 2,337 mg

Carbs : 55 g (Fiber: 3 g, Sugar: 8 g)

Protein : 44 g

This fast-growing, Guatemala-founded chain serves an array of chicken items, including nuggets and bone-in options. Recently, customers got not one, but two new chicken sandwich options. These permanent additions to Pollo Campero's menu mark the first new sandwiches since the introduction of its Spicy Chicken Sandwich in 2022.

The new Queso Bacon Chicken Sandwich is stacked with the chain's signature all-white meat, hand-breaded fried chicken, green chile queso, and smoky bacon on a brioche bun, while the Buffalo Slaw Chicken Sandwich comes just as advertised, coated in a tangy Buffalo sauce and dressed with coleslaw.

Burger King's Bacon Royal Crispy Sandwich

Nutrition : Fiery Royal Crispy Chicken Sandwich (Per Sandwich)

Calories : 690

Fat : 42 g (Saturated Fat: 6.5 g, Trans Fat: 0.1 g)

Sodium : 1,460 mg

Carbs : 56 g (Fiber: 4 g, Sugar: 11 g)

Protein : 31 g

Burger King's menu has added multiple new items this summer, several of which have been chicken sandwiches. Most recently, the chain unveiled its new Fiery Menu, which includes a variety of items that range in spice level. The hottest of the bunch is the new Bacon Royal Crispy Sandwich. This includes a crispy white-meat chicken breast with a spicy glaze, spicy-seasoned bacon, pepper jack cheese, tomatoes, lettuce, and a new "Fiery" sauce on a toasted bun.

That's not the only new chicken sandwich Burger King fans can order this summer. In June, the chain started testing a new line of Flame-Grilled Chicken Sandwiches and Wraps. Both are available in a range of flavors. Sandwich options include the Classic, Fiery, and Bacon and Swiss, while the wraps are offered in Classic, Fiery, Honey Mustard, Philly, Fiery Bacon, and Bacon and Cheddar. Unlike the new Bacon Royal Crispy Sandwich, which is nationally available, these new sandwiches and wraps are currently only available in the in Omaha, Neb., and Hunstville, Ala. markets.