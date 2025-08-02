McDonald’s Snack Wraps Are Back and Already Breaking Records

It’s been barely a week since McDonald’s brought back the iconic Snack Wraps after overwhelming customer demand, and the fan-favorite menu item is already breaking records. McDonald’s foot traffic experienced “double-digit growth” following the July 10 launch of the beloved menu item, according to Restaurant Dive and Placer.ai data, and visits to McDonald’s increased 22.3% on July 11 compared to the year-to-date average.

“Consumers responded favorably to the return of McDonald’s Snack Wrap, with Placer.ai visitation data indicating a meaningful lift in daily visits during the first three days of the relaunch compared to year-to-date averages,” R.J. Hottovy, head of analytical research at Placer.ai, told Restaurant Dive. “The Snack Wrap’s successful comeback is the latest example of a revived product finding success, reinforcing the power of nostalgia in today’s QSR limited-time offers.”

The relaunched Snack Wraps are made with McDonald’s Crispy Chicken Strips, and so far fans are clearly lovin’ it. “I had two today,” one Redditor shared. “I ordered both with no ranch sauce and asked for a honey mustard cup and a creamy chili cup. They were both great. I don’t care for ranch dressing and the spicy is just too spicy. I have not run into any issues with the chicken like other people have reported. I like them.” Another pointed out that quality for the Snack Wraps seems to be quite location-dependent (at least until employees get the hang of making them again). “The one I got the other day was honestly really good, the mcdonalds near me is pretty good and most of the employees have been there for years so they know what they’re doing,” one fan explained.

Available in Spicy or Ranch, the Snackolator account says the response has been so overwhelming some locations sold over 500 Snack Wraps in just one day.

Some McDonald’s employees have (anonymously) shared frustration about having difficulty making the wraps, especially in terms of keeping up with customer demand. “They’re popular, most people I’ve spoken with in person likes them, but I can’t figure out for the life of me how to make them quickly. Everything from wrapping them, to getting the sticker sticking to your gloves, to McCrispy strips taking 6 minutes to cook only 6 of them, just adds up to the longest assembly time of any item imo. To make matters worse, every order is getting 4+ snack wraps,” one Redditor shared.6254a4d1642c605c54bf1cab17d50f1e

Another employee made the point that eventually the huge demand will settle, especially as the Snack Wraps are back for good and not a limited edition item. “The wraps were just a regular part of the menu before. There were people who ordered them, but there was no hype like this because it was just another menu item,” they explained. “The only reason there’s hype right now is because they’ve been gone for half a decade and there’s a lot of social media advertising to bring in the business.”