M&M's New Fruity Flavor Has Shoppers Racing to Stores: 'I'm Loving These'

New Year's is officially behind us and you know what that means—Valentine's Day is fast approaching. In the spirit of this very romantic holiday, M&M's is releasing a limited-edition flavor that will make that special someone feel very loved: Strawberries and Creme, in appropriately pretty red and pink colors.

"Available for a limited time online and at national retailers, this flavor is a delightful take on a traditional chocolate covered strawberry, with the scrumptious taste of strawberries and crème-flavored white chocolate covered in festive shades of pink candy shells," the company says in a press release.

That's not all—Mars, M&M's parent company, is also offering M&M'S Valentine's Day Peanut Butter Mega Tubes for those who love a salty-sweet Valentine's Day hit. "To show your Valentine or Galentine you are nuts about them, this treat brings together the creamy, comforting indulgence of M&M'S Peanut Butter Mega in festive Valentine's Day packaging for the ultimate sweet-and-salty delight," the company says.

What if cake decorations are more your jam? The company is also offering M&M'S Three-Tier Cake Display. "Creating a festive centerpiece for your Galentine's celebrations is a piece of cake with M&M'S Three-Tier Cake Display. This three-tier showstopper is a centerpiece and a serving bowl all in one," according to the press release. These new items "are sure to capture hearts, and tastebuds, this season."6254a4d1642c605c54bf1cab17d50f1e

For those who want to make their Valentine's Day even more special, you have until February 7 to order a personalized bundle from MMS.com. "The Mars 2025 Valentine's Day Bundle includes the limited-edition Strawberries & Creme M&M'S Valentine's Day flavor, M&M'S Minis in festive packaging, LIFESAVER Wild Berry Gummies X'S & O'S and SKITTLES in heart-shaped boxes. Who needs flowers?"

Fans of the iconic candies are already raving about the chocolate online, with one CVS customer saying "These taste so dang yummy! Definitely taste the strawberries and creams. Super cute packaging too! I prefer these over regular m&ms actually!"

Another happy customer said the packaging is a big draw. "I'm loving these white chocolate strawberries & cream M&M's. They don't replace my favorite M&M flavors, but they are great if you are looking for a change or unique flavor experience. The pretty pink package draws you in and the texture and flavor keeps you wanting more. It tastes just like fresh strawberries and cream. M&Ms are always a great value and fun experience," the fan commented.

"When you open the bag you get immediately hit with a bright strawberry scent. It reminds me of Strawberry Shortcake dolls from my childhood. The taste isn't super strawberry flavored which is nice. Still get the chocolate flavor first and a hint of strawberry," said another.

Remember to get your orders in before February 7 if you want to have personalized candy in time for Valentine's Day!