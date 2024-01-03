Reese’s Just Launched an Adorable New Peanut Butter Cup Shape

If there's one brand known for celebrating the beloved combination of chocolate and peanut butter, it's Reese's. Over the years, the candy giant has gotten creative with its offerings, releasing chocolate peanut butter treats in various shapes like pumpkins, Christmas trees, and Easter eggs.

Now, Reese's is innovating once again by launching yet another shape of its iconic candy. According to the food-focused Instagram account @markie_devo, Reese's recently transformed its classic peanut butter cup into the shape of a peanut. As noted by the Instagrammer, this news was first shared by Facebook user Your Snack Dealer, who spotted the candy near the checkout area at Walmart.

RELATED: 6 Grocery Chains With the Best Candy Selections

The new peanut-shaped Reese's is available in both regular and "king" sizes, with the latter being a two-pack. While it's unclear how long these peanut butter cups will be on shelves, a company spokesperson told Allrecipes that the candy is "currently available in select stores for a limited time." The outlet also reported that this product isn't exclusive to Walmart.6254a4d1642c605c54bf1cab17d50f1e

RELATED: 17 Healthiest Peanut Butters To Buy, Say Dietitians

On social media, multiple Reese's fans expressed their excitement about the news, with several pointing out their preference for Reese's "shapes" over the classic round peanut butter cups.

"Every shape beats the regular cup," one Instagram user commented on the post from @markie_devo. "Shapes have the perfect ratio of chocolate coating to peanut butter!" another one added.

RELATED: The 7 Safest Chocolate Products, According to a New Study on Heavy Metals

As noted on the product's label, the depicted image is a "decorating suggestion." In a Facebook comment, Your Snack Dealer shared a photo of the new candy, which doesn't showcase the peanut's lines portrayed on the wrapper.

Last week, a Florida woman filed a lawsuit against Hershey due to "misleading" advertising on the packaging of Halloween-themed Reese's peanut butter cups. The complaint accuses the candy company of deceiving customers by promising candy with "explicit carved-out artistic designs."

The launch of the new peanut-shaped Reese's product follows the rollout of the first-ever Reese's Caramel Big Cup, which hit store shelves in November. Available in both standard and king-sized packages, this new peanut butter cup features the classic pairing of chocolate and peanut butter with an additional layer of gooey caramel.