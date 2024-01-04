Skip to content

M&M's Just Launched a New Spin On a Fan-Favorite Easter Flavor

The latest variation on the candy may technically be Easter-themed, but we'll take it any time of year!
Ronnie Koenig
By Ronnie Koenig
Published on January 4, 2024 | 11:14 AM
FACT CHECKED BY Justine Goodman

From plain, peanut, and pretzel to caramel cold brew and peanut butter, America loves its M&M's. Now, a fan-favorite flavor of the popular candy is back, but with a new spin—and you're going to want to grab a bag while they're in stores. According to Allrecipes, Easter Sundae M&M's are back on shelves, and if you call yourself an M&M's fan, you've got to give these unique candies a try.

Even though it's only the first week of January, we don't mind the fact that Easter candy is already making an appearance. The easter Sundae M&M's are a new and improved version of a limited-edition flavor that we haven't seen since 2016, according to @snackolater on Instagram.

"Easter Sundae M&M's are making a comeback this Easter with a slightly different flavor combo!" they posted, along with a pic of the bag that shows the Purple M&M's character wearing bunny ears and holding a classic hot fudge sundae.

RELATED: Reese's Just Launched an Adorable New Peanut Butter Cup Shape

"It looks like the last time that Easter Sundae M&M's were available was in 2016 with a mix of milk and white chocolate, but this year's version has a dark chocolate outside and white chocolate inside."

White and dark chocolate together in M&M's sounds like a delicious combination—and, dare we say, an improvement over the old version of milk chocolate with white chocolate. We already love dark chocolate M&M's, so this one could be a winner. If you're in the mood for an ice cream sundae and don't have all the ingredients, this is a surefire way to get your fix!

@snackolater went on to say that although this might not be the craziest M&M's flavor, it's "definitely a great combo if you're a fan of dark and white chocolate."

RELATED: 9 Chocolate Bars That Dietitians Love

Most fans of the candy said they were up for trying the flavor, though some people had reservations about it.

"Favorite is M&M peanuts, second is almond M&Ms but I will try the new ones whenever they are available," one user commented.

Not everyone is a fan of the addition of white chocolate, with some pointing out that it's not 'real' chocolate and that it tends to be overly sugary-sweet.

"Their 'white chocolate' is sooooo bad, but I always have to try any new variations," commented another person.

"I love [the] play on words," said another fan, referring to the Easter Sundae name, which evokes both the Easter Sunday holiday and the iconic ice cream treat.

Easter Sundae M&M's are available now at retailers including Target and Walmart, so grab them while you can.

Ronnie Koenig
Ronnie Koenig has written about food, drink, travel and culture for The New York Times, TODAY, The Atlantic and many others. Read more about Ronnie
Filed Under
// //
More in Groceries
  • costco healthy foods

    25 Healthiest Costco Foods

  • charcuterie meats

    11,000 Pounds of Charcuterie Meat Just Recalled

  • Chicken broth taste test

    The #1 Best Store-Bought Chicken Broth in 2024

  • M&Ms

    M&M’s Just Launched a New Spin On a Fan-Favorite Flavor

  • high quality tea

    11 Highest Quality Teas On Grocery Shelves

Copyright 2024 Galvanized Media. All Rights Reserved. Eat This Not That is part of the Dotdash Meredith Publishing Family.