Over 50? If You Can Maintain These 10 Mobility Exercises, You're in Good Shape

After the age of 50, maintaining mobility becomes crucial for overall health and well-being. At Hilliard Studio Method (HSM), I combine stretch, strength, and Pilates to help people maintain mobility, balance, and flexibility at any age. As the creator of this core-centric, total-body workout method, I've seen how movement empowers people of all generations and fitness levels. At 70, I've learned the values of failure, hard work, authenticity, and most especially joy – and I'm here to share my number one tip for staying mobile and healthy: simply keep moving.

Want to maintain your mobility and strength? These 10 exercises, perfect as a warm-up or cool-down from your daily workout, will help you stay active and flexible.

Start with the Cat-Cow Stretch

Starting on all fours with hands under shoulders and hips over knees, exhale deeply to bow your mid back up like a cat. On the inhale, arch your back with head and tailbone toward the ceiling. Repeat 3 to 5 rounds. This move improves spinal flexibility and helps relieve tension in the back.

Roll Your Shoulders for Better Mobility

Roll your shoulders forward and backward to improve shoulder mobility and reduce stiffness several times a day.

Stretch Your Hamstrings and Lower Back

While seated on the floor, reach towards your toes to stretch the hamstrings and lower back. Use a towel or strap if you can't reach your toes.

Practice the Standing Quad Stretch

Standing on one leg, pull the opposite foot towards your buttocks to stretch the quadriceps. Add a gentle pelvic tilt to increase the stretch and protect your lower back.

Flex and Extend Your Ankles

Sit or stand and flex and extend your ankles to improve ankle mobility and circulation. This is a simple and easy mobility move that can be done several times a day.

Connect Your Core and Posture

Stand against a wall with abdominal muscles engaged with lower and upper back against the wall and knees gently flexed. Move your arms up and down in a "W" to "Y" motion, promoting shoulder mobility, core strength, and posture.

Strengthen with Lunges

Step forward bending your front knee directly over your ankle dropping no lower than your knee. Repeat on both legs 8-10 times or until you're fatigued. Lunges enhance hip flexibility and strengthen leg muscles.6254a4d1642c605c54bf1cab17d50f1e

Twist Your Torso

While seated or standing, gently twist your torso to each side to improve spinal rotations. Engage your core to aid in whittling down your waist!

Build Strength with Squats

Standing with feet hip distance apart, squat as if you're lowering into a chair. When knees are at hip height, push to standing. To modify, use a chair to assist by sitting lightly then standing. Try as many as possible with the goal of 30 each day.

Keep Moving Every Single Day

Walking at least 20 minutes a day is one of the easiest and most efficient ways to maintain your mobility and strength. Movement of any kind is your key to longevity while a sedentary lifestyle is your fast track to the doctor and poor health. Try these daily habits:

– Resist the elevator and take the steps

– Stand and/or pace while you're talking on the phone

– Have a dance party all by yourself and watch your mood lighten and your energy increase! And if you enjoyed this article, don't miss these 100 Unhealthiest Foods on the Planet.

About the Author:

Liz Hilliard is the owner and creator of Hilliard Studio Method (HSM) – a core-centric, total-body workout where Pilates meets Strength Training. Hilliard's internationally-renowned method and her motivational and inspiring approach to wellness and aging empower women and men of all generations and fitness levels to accept themselves where they are and keep moving. Visit HilliardStudioMethod.com or follow @lizhilliardhsm.