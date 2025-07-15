If You Can Do This Many Pushups, You’re Still Fit After 50

Pushups are one of the top indicators of full-body strength, says Leon Veal, a level three personal trainer and head of nutrition and innovation at Styrkr. Performing a proper pushup—from assuming a high plank to lowering your chest to pressing back up—requires more than flexing your arm muscles and strength. This staple exercise fires up your arms, core, shoulders, chest, and legs. In fact, if you can still complete this many pushups, it’s a telltale sign you’re in excellent shape after 50.

“For people over 50, being able to do push-ups with good form shows you’ve maintained mobility, muscular strength, and body control. Which are all important and key for staying active and avoiding injury as we age,” Leon explains.

Let’s explore how many pushups signal you’re still fit after 50.

The Ideal Number of Pushups Individuals 50+ Should Aim for To Be Considered “Fit”

According to Leon, men 50+ should consider 20 to 25 pushups with proper form to be a strong indicator of fitness, while women in this age group should aim for 10 to 15 pushups.6254a4d1642c605c54bf1cab17d50f1e

“That’s not a hard rule, though form is everything,” Leon tells us. “Ten perfect, controlled pushups are more valuable than 25 rushed ones with a sagging back or flared elbows.”

Now, if you’re aiming to build up to a classic pushup and want to do so with ease and confidence, Leon says incline pushups (with your hands placed on a wall or bench) are an excellent starting point. Knee pushups can be beneficial as well, so long as you maintain core engagement and keep your body in a straight line.

“It’s all about progression and form,” Leon points out. “Once the movement feels strong and stable, you can start lowering the angle until you’re doing the full version from the floor.”

Pushups Reflect Functional Strength and Core Stability After 50

The pushup test reveals much about your functional strength.

“Being able to push your own body weight off the ground directly links to real-world movements,” Leon explains. “Whether that’s getting up off the floor or supporting yourself when bracing a fall. On top of that, push-ups demand core stability and also adds a mild cardio benefit when done in sets. So they hit multiple fitness markers in one simple move.”