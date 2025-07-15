5 Daily Habits To Help Reverse Muscle Loss After 50

After you hit 50, the rate of natural muscle loss begins to speed up, largely due to hormonal shifts. This decline is typically made worse by inadequate protein consumption and reduced physical activity levels, says Leon Veal, a level three personal trainer and head of nutrition and innovation at Styrkr. If left unaddressed, your metabolism, balance, and recovery can majorly suffer, making daily movement and long-term wellness more challenging to maintain. That said, there are certain daily habits that help reverse muscle loss after 50, and we’re here to share them.

Incorporate Protein Into Each Meal

Make it your mission to add protein-packed foods—like eggs, Greek yogurt, cottage cheese, beans, fish, and chicken—to your meals.6254a4d1642c605c54bf1cab17d50f1e

“Around 15 to 30 grams [of protein per meal] is a good target,” explains Mackenzie Burgess, RDN, nutrition partner at Butcher’s Bone Broth. “Collagen, [a protein found in bone broth and supplements], can also be important for aging adults, as we start to gradually lose collagen in early adulthood, and women can even lose as much as 30% of their skin’s collagen in the five years following menopause … Collagen may offer added support for skin elasticity and joint health. I always recommend spreading protein out evenly across meals.”

Consume an Overall Balanced Diet

Balance is key—especially when it comes to maintaining a healthy diet.

“Focus on an overall balanced diet with bone-supporting foods like prunes, leafy greens, yogurt, and canned salmon with bones,” Mackenzie recommends. “Prunes have been shown to help prevent bone loss, while yogurt and canned salmon are rich in calcium and vitamin D, 2 key nutrients for maintaining strong bones as we age.”

Prioritize Daily Movement

A little movement each day can go a long way.

“Consistency beats intensity,” Leon tells us. “Even light daily activity like walking, stair climbing, or dynamic stretching keeps your muscles engaged and your joints moving. It keeps momentum going, especially on the days you’re not doing structured workouts.”

Do Resistance Training

You don’t need to work with heavy weights in order to benefit from strength training; your body weight can be just as effective.

“Bodyweight exercises like squats, pushups, or resistance band work three to four times a week can make a massive difference in maintaining strength and bone health,” Leon explains.

Emphasize Sleep and Recovery

Getting solid rest and recovery is just as important as your workouts themselves.

“Sleep and recovery often get overlooked, but muscle is rebuilt during rest,” Leon explains. “Quality sleep supports hormone balance, recovery, and muscle repair. Without it, all your hard work doesn’t pay off as well as it could.”