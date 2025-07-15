Lifting Weights vs. Cardio Bursts: What’s More Effective for Belly Fat?

In an effort to lose stubborn belly fat, you may wonder what kind of workout is more effective: strength circuits or cardio intervals? Strength circuits involve completing a series of various strength exercises back-to-back with very little rest in between, while cardio intervals will have you switching between quick bursts of vigorous exercise and lower-intensity exercise or rest periods to recover. To learn which form of exercise reigns supreme for tackling belly fat, we spoke with Leon Veal, level three certified personal trainer and head of nutrition and innovation at Styrkr.

Strength Circuits vs. Cardio Intervals: Which Is More Effective for Belly Fat Loss?

"When it comes to belly fat, both strength circuits and cardio intervals can be effective, but it's important to note that they target belly fat differently," Leon tells us. "Strength circuits build muscle and improve your resting metabolic rate, meaning you're burning more calories even at rest. Cardio intervals spike your heart rate, which increases calorie burn during the session, and elevates post-exercise oxygen consumption (EPOC), so you're still burning calories after you're done but not as much as during the cardio exercises."

When combining the two in your fitness routine, consider the following:

Strength circuits typically involve maintaining a moderate to high intensity throughout. They feature exercises like lunges, squats, and pushups—all of which are completed back-to-back with very little rest. Dumbbells and kettlebells are a great way to switch up your strength circuit routine and boost your strength.

As for cardio intervals, picture bike or track sprints where you push your body to the max for a brief period and take just enough of a rest period to ensure you finish strong and avoid injury.

“For belly fat, the intensity is key,” Leon explains. “You need to hit a level where the body is challenged enough to start burning stored fat. A good rule of thumb is to aim for about an effort level of eight or above on a one-to-10 scale for at least part of the session.

If time is limited, Leon recommends performing strength circuits, as they’re “best all around” when it comes to burning unwanted body fat. They provide a metabolic boost, muscle growth, and a solid cardio workout.

“Plus, they’re easier on the joints compared to high-impact cardio, making them more sustainable,” Leon adds. “That said, a hybrid approach, like finishing a strength circuit with a short high-intensity interval, can be the ultimate fat-burning cocktail.”