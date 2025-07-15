 Skip to content

Lifting Weights vs. Cardio Bursts: What’s More Effective for Belly Fat?

A trainer reveals which workout method reigns supreme.
Avatar for Alexa Mellardo
By
Published on July 15, 2025 | 9:00 AM

In an effort to lose stubborn belly fat, you may wonder what kind of workout is more effective: strength circuits or cardio intervals? Strength circuits involve completing a series of various strength exercises back-to-back with very little rest in between, while cardio intervals will have you switching between quick bursts of vigorous exercise and lower-intensity exercise or rest periods to recover. To learn which form of exercise reigns supreme for tackling belly fat, we spoke with Leon Veal, level three certified personal trainer and head of nutrition and innovation at Styrkr.

Strength Circuits vs. Cardio Intervals: Which Is More Effective for Belly Fat Loss?

man doing cardio workout for faster weight loss
Shutterstock

“When it comes to belly fat, both strength circuits and cardio intervals can be effective, but it’s important to note that they target belly fat differently,” Leon tells us. “Strength circuits build muscle and improve your resting metabolic rate, meaning you’re burning more calories even at rest. Cardio intervals spike your heart rate, which increases calorie burn during the session, and elevates post-exercise oxygen consumption (EPOC), so you’re still burning calories after you’re done but not as much as during the cardio exercises.”

​​ 7 Simple Daily Exercises to Shrink Stubborn Belly Fat

When combining the two in your fitness routine, consider the following:

Strength circuits typically involve maintaining a moderate to high intensity throughout. They feature exercises like lunges, squats, and pushups—all of which are completed back-to-back with very little rest. Dumbbells and kettlebells are a great way to switch up your strength circuit routine and boost your strength.

As for cardio intervals, picture bike or track sprints where you push your body to the max for a brief period and take just enough of a rest period to ensure you finish strong and avoid injury.

“For belly fat, the intensity is key,” Leon explains. “You need to hit a level where the body is challenged enough to start burning stored fat. A good rule of thumb is to aim for about an effort level of eight or above on a one-to-10 scale for at least part of the session.

If time is limited, Leon recommends performing strength circuits, as they’re “best all around” when it comes to burning unwanted body fat. They provide a metabolic boost, muscle growth, and a solid cardio workout.

“Plus, they’re easier on the joints compared to high-impact cardio, making them more sustainable,” Leon adds. “That said, a hybrid approach, like finishing a strength circuit with a short high-intensity interval, can be the ultimate fat-burning cocktail.”

Alexa Mellardo
Alexa is a content strategist, editor, and writer based in Greenwich, Connecticut. She has 11+ years of experience creating content for travel, lifestyle, fitness, wellness, F&B, home, and celeb news publications. Read more about Alexa
Filed Under
//
More in Mind + Body
  • Portrait of a young muscular man lifting kettle bell in gym. Lifting Weights vs. Cardio Bursts: What's More Effective for Belly Fat? , cover

    What Burns Belly Fat Faster: Cardio or Weights?

  • Strong woman doing exercise with med ball. Photo of latin woman in fashionable sportswear isolated on white background. Strength and motivation. 4 Simple Moves That Melt Belly Fat Faster Than a Treadmill After 40. cover

    4 Moves That Burn Belly Fat Faster Than Cardio

  • Portrait of lovely happy elderly couple on morning run outside in city park, retirees wife and husband rejoice in active lifestyle, smiling woman tenderly embracing her spouse after routine jogging. 5 Daily Habits To Help Reverse Muscle Loss After 50. Cover

    5 Daily Habits To Help Reverse Muscle Loss After 50

  • Middle-aged athletic man doing push ups outdoors. Fitness and exercising outdoors urban environment.

    How Many Pushups Show You're Fit After 50?

  • Warming-up muscles exercises before training. Man in sportswear, running athlete doing ATG split squat before training outdoors. Concept of sport, active and healthy lifestyle, competition, marathon, If You're Still Doing These 5 Strength Moves After 40, You’re Doing It Wrong. cover

    5 Strength Habits That Sabotage Muscle Gains

Copyright 2025 Galvanized Media. All Rights Reserved. Eat This Not That is part of the Dotdash Meredith Publishing Family.