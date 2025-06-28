 Skip to content

5 Morning Habits That Stop 3 AM Hot Flash Wake-Up

Help ease hot flashes with these simple tricks.
Published on June 28, 2025 | 6:30 AM

Menopause is a part of every woman’s journey as we age. It’s a natural progression that you can’t escape and while it comes with plenty of unwelcomed symptoms, there are ways to help ease the unpleasant side effects. Hot flashes are one of the most common things women experience due to changing estrogen levels and while they differ for everyone, they can be brutal.

Waking up in the middle of the night soaked with sweat can happen, but there are things you can do to help. Eat This, Not That! spoke with Dr. Bronwyn Mahtani, M.D, Eden, who shares five morning rituals that stop those annoying 3am hot flashes.

⁠Morning Hydration with Electrolytes

electrolytes
Shutterstock

Staying hydrated throughout the day is something everyone should do, but hydration with electrolytes in the morning can help relieve hot flashes at night.

“The body becomes dehydrated from night sweats that intensify hormonal imbalances and temperature fluctuations,” says Dr. Mahtani. “A morning drink containing magnesium and trace minerals in a tall glass helps the body restore electrolyte equilibrium which regulates cortisol production to control body temperature and decrease hot flashes throughout the day.”

​​

10-Minute Gentle Yoga or Stretching in Natural Light

woman doing yoga
Shutterstock

Vitamin D is vital for healthy strong bones and building your immune system and Dr. Mahtani explains that being active outside for 10 minutes stops hot flashes.

“The practice helps with blood circulation and decreases cortisol spikes caused by stress which trigger vasomotor symptoms,” she says. “Morning sunlight exposure helps people regain their natural body rhythms which leads to better melatonin stability that minimizes hot flashes that occur during nighttime.”

⁠Cold Water Face Immersion or Contrast Showers

Female Enjoying A Sunny Day By The Sea. Mature Woman Getting Her Face Wet In The Sea. Concept Of Happy Smiling People Enjoying Summer, Sun, Tranquility And Sea.
Shutterstock

Splashing cold water on your face is a way to wake up and feel more energized, but it also reduces night sweats, per Dr. Mahtani.

“The vagus nerve becomes active through cold exposure to create parasympathetic (calming) effects and to reset the hypothalamic thermostat that gets misfired during hot flashes,” she explains. “Short cold water exposure in the morning enables better thermoregulation throughout the rest of the day.”

⁠Adaptogenic Herbal Tea (e.g., Ashwagandha or Rhodiola)

herbal tea
Shutterstock

Herbal tea helps decrease stress, aid in digestion and sleep and according to Dr. Mahtani, stops hot flashes.

“The modulation of adrenal system by adaptogens reduces hot flash triggers caused by hormonal responses to stress,” she says. “The morning consumption of adaptogenic teas establishes a calm state that enhances blood sugar stability to prevent temperature fluctuations.”

⁠High-Protein, Low-Sugar Breakfast

avocado toast with poached egg
Shutterstock

Starting the day off with a high-protein meal that’s low in sugar is healthy and minimizes hot flashes.

“Blood sugar increases remain an unnoticed factor that intensifies hot flashes in people,” says Dr. Mahtani. “A protein-based breakfast with low glycemic value that includes healthy fats like eggs with avocado helps regulate insulin which minimizes inflammatory responses that worsen hot flashes.”

Heather Newgen
Heather Newgen has two decades of experience reporting and writing about health, fitness, entertainment and travel. Heather currently freelances for several publications. Read more about Heather
