7 Morton’s the Steakhouse Menu Items Diners Say Are “Top Tier”

A visit to Morton’s The Steakhouse is no casual affair—the upscale restaurant is very much a special occasion spot, where guests can enjoy some of the best food and drinks available with a price point to match. Whether you’re a lucky Morton’s regular or visit the chain for birthday or holiday celebrations and traditions, the menu is beautifully curated to offer some of the most high-quality steaks, appetizers, desserts, and much more. Here’s what guests say are the Morton’s menu items you simply can’t miss.

New York Strip

The 16 oz New York Strip is a treat, guests say. “Never had a bad steak at morton’s steakhouse,” one happy customer said, posting a picture on Reddit of their delicious steak. “Been to Morton’s in NYC, NJ, PA and Vegas and it was always the same – great! Only chain I trust to get the same great meal,” another guest agreed.

Prime Cajun Ribeye

The 6 oz. “Proprietary” Prime Cajun Ribeye is another must-have menu item, and very popular with guests who can’t get enough of the top-tier, delicious steak. “My friend managed Morton’s here in LA. Always loved going there. They buy an unimaginable amount of prime here in the US,” one fan shared.

French Onion Soup

Morton’s guests rave about the French Onion Soup. “The food was absolutely delicious—our steak was cooked to perfection, and the French onion soup was the best we’ve ever had (and we’ve dined at many fine restaurants!). The wine selection was fabulous, perfectly complementing our meal,” one happy customer shared.

Jumbo Lump Crab Cake

Morton’s Jumbo Lump Crab Cake served with whole grain mustard beurre blanc, arugula, red onion, and Grana Padano is easily one of the best items on the menu. “Probably the best meal that I can ever remember eating… We shared a crab cake for our appetizer. It was light, flaky, and delicious,” one happy guest said.

Espresso Pot De Crème

The Espresso Pot De Crème is one of Morton’s most highly-rated desserts, what the restaurant calls the perfect end to the perfect meal. “The dessert was glorious: espresso cream. It had pop-ups you could taste on your tongue. Not too sweet, super light, and delicious, just as she described it,” one happy customer said.

Classic Caesar Salad

Many customers rave about the Classic Caesar salad at Mortons, calling it the perfect accompaniment to their meal. "The ribeye steak was perfection, melting in our mouths, while the mashed potatoes, chicken Christopher, asparagus, and Caesar salad harmonized beautifully. We ended with a decadent cheesecake. Morton's didn't just serve us dinner. They created a moment we'll savor forever," one guest raved.

Filet Mignon

The 8 oz. Filet Mignon is one of the best steaks on the menu, customers say. “Our main course was the 8 oz. filet mignon with truffle sauce. I couldn’t stop smiling the entire time I was eating. We will come to eat at Morton’s every time we visit NYC,” one guest said of the Manhattan location.