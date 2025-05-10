7 Mother's Day Restaurant Deals to Score This Sunday

Mother's Day is practically upon us and if you need help deciding where to take mom (moms, this is also useful if you want to point your loved ones in the right direction), we have you covered. The following seven restaurants are offering special deals to celebrate the women who do so much for us every day, especially at this time of year when parents with little ones are stuck in an endless cycle of end-of-school-year events and activities. We see you! Here are the best Mother's Day deals to show the moms some love this Sunday.

Marco's Pizza

Moms love pizza! OK, mostly because everyone loves pizza and it's so nice not to have to cook. From now until May 11 celebrate Mother's Day at Marco's Pizza with the Pepperoni Fest for pepperoni lovers (use code PEPFEST) featuring new Pepperoni Bread for $5, Pepperoni Pizzoli for $5.99, Pepperoni Magnifico for $9.99, and 10% off e-gift cards. Mama mia!

Burger King

Royal Perks members get to redeem a free Whopper on Sunday, May 11, with the purchase of a King Jr. Meal. Whether it's a much-needed sit-down lunch or (much more likely) the drive-thru, mom's can enjoy a free burger while the little ones chomp on their kid's meals.

Denny's

Enjoy a nice brunch this Mother's Day with Denny's Slammin' Breakfast In Bed. The chain is offering $10 off $30 when you order breakfast online or in the app May 9–11, for either delivery or pickup, using the code MOMDAY. Denny's is also offering 10% off their Slammy PJs until May 11.

KFC

KFC is bringing back Chicken & Waffles for the first time in five years, just in time for Mother's Day and Día de las Madres. The chain is also launching new Strawberry & Crème Pie Poppers for dessert-lovers. Choose between the $7 Tenders and Waffle Box, the $7 Two-Piece Fried Chicken and Waffle Box, or the $25 Chicken & Waffles Fan Favorites Box. "For those moms that just want to relax at home, KFC will come to you with $0 delivery on all digital orders," the chain says.

Panda Express

Nothing says I love you like Chinese takeout. Panda Express is offering a limited-time five-person family meal for $30, using the coupon code THANKSMOM. The chain is also offering "a gift for Mom & a gift for you" where you get an extra $8 gift card if you buy $30 or more in gift cards.

Einstein Bros. Bagels

Einstein Bros. Bagels is offering 20% off gift cards when you order online, plus a delightful Mother's Day Brunch Box that serves up to eight people for under $5.50 per person: 6 fresh-baked bagels (2 Plain, 1 Sesame, 1 Asiago, 1 Chocolate Chip, 1 Cinnamon Raisin), 1 tub of Plain Cream Cheese Shmear, 1 Farmhouse Egg Sandwich, 2 Bacon & Cheddar Egg Sandwiches, 4 Twice-Baked Hash Browns and 4 Blueberry Muffins.​6254a4d1642c605c54bf1cab17d50f1e

Baskin Robbins

Baskin Robbins is offering $5 off purchases of cakes that cost $35 or more for Mother's Day for BR app users, plus the launch of two delicious new ice cream cakes: Perfect Peony Cake and Strawberries 'n Cream Cake. "Each cake is made to share and is fully customizable with Mom's favorite ice cream and cake flavors, plus a heartfelt message," the chain says.