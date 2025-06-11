 Skip to content

Mountain Dew Just Introduced an Insane New Flavor 

The new Mountain Dew flavor drops June 15 and shoppers are already racing to find it early.
Published on June 11, 2025

Is it just my imagination, or has Mountain Dew been seriously leveling up the soda limited-edition flavor game this year? It seems as though every week, the citrus soda brand is dropping a new and exciting flavor, leaving fans salivating – and also frustrated that many of the soft drink incarnations are only available in an extremely limited capacity. This week, a new flavor has been revealed: Mountain Dew Dragon Fruit. Here is everything you need to know about the exotic flavor.

What Mountain Dew Dragon Fruit Tastes Like

Mountain Dew Dragon Fruit
PepsiCo.

Dragon Fruit blends the brand’s trademark citrus flavor with the tropical sweetness of dragon fruit (aka pitaya), an exotic, vibrant pink fruit native to Mexico and Central America. The result is a juicy, vibrant, and unexpected pink soda that’s not overly sweet but taps into the amazingness of the fruit and, in summary, tastes like summer in a bottle.

It Will Be Available at Walmart on June 15

Walmart exterior
Shutterstock

The soda officially launches June 15 and will be available exclusively at Walmart. Here’s the bad news: It comes in full-sugar only (sorry, Zero Sugar lovers!) in 20 oz. bottles and 12 oz. 12-packs.

Food Blogger Markie Devo Posted About It

Mountain Dew Dragon Fruit
PepsiCo.

Food blogger Markie Devo was one of the first to post about the latest Mountain Dew drop. “Dragon Fruit!! Don’t mind if I dew.🤓MTN DEW drops a new flavor and brings back a returning fan favorite. This bold new flavor blends the punch of citrus with the exotic sweetness of dragon fruit,” he wrote to his followers.

Fans Embraced the New Flavor, But Some Were Bummed There Isn’t a Sugar-Free Option

diet mountain dew
PepsiCo.

The reaction from fans was overall positive. However, many, including Devo himself, were disappointed that there isn’t a sugar-free option. “I wish dragonfruit was available in zero sugar, but I’ll take what I can get,” one wrote. “Definitely trying,” another said. “Awesome can’t wait!” a third chimed in.

One Person Tried It Already

Mountain Dew Dragon Fruit
PepsiCo.

According to some shoppers, you may be able to find the new flavor at Walmart ahead of the release date. “Dragonfruit Available At Certain Walmarts Already,” one wrote. “Already tried it,” wrote another. “I really enjoy it,” they declared, confirming it’s “not an over powering dragonfruit taste.”

Mountain Dew Summer Freeze Is Also Coming Back

Mountain Dew Summer Freeze
Amazon

Additionally, there is another flavor coming back this summer: Mountain Dew Summer Freeze. “Inspired by the nostalgic red, white, and blue ice pop, Summer Freeze merges that classic flavor with the iconic citrus taste of Mountain Dew. Available in full-sugar and zero in 20 oz. bottles and 12 oz. 12-packs,” Devo added. The release date is also June 15, but this flavor will be available at other stores.

