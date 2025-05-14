 Skip to content

Mountain Dew Just Launched New Soda Flavor With Papa Johns

This spicy citrus soda from Mountain Dew and Papa Johns is turning heads.
Avatar for Ferozan Mast
By
Published on May 14, 2025 | 9:00 AM

Papa Johns is no stranger to innovation and thinking outside the (pizza) box—last month the iconic Shaq-a-Roni Pizza returned to menus for its 6th consecutive year, but their new project is going to catch everyone off guard. The pizza chain has partnered up with Mountain Dew for the new Papa Johns x Mountain Dew 'Cini Dirty Soda—a bold twist on the dirty soda craze.

This spicy new soda combines the classic Mountain Dew citrus flavor with Papa Johns' signature pepperoncini taste, resulting in a delightfully tangy and fizzy drink that's available for a limited time only. Papa Rewards members can enter for a chance to get the 'Cini Dirty Soda kit at papajohnscinisoda.com starting Wednesday, 5/14 (no purchase necessary). The kit comes in an insulated bag with all the ingredients you could need to whip up one of these spicy delights.

Cini Dirty Soda
Papa John's

This fun new collaboration is all part of the chain's plans to turn things around and get back to basics under the leadership of Papa Johns CEO Todd Penegor. "We've got a ton of customer data, but we've just under-leveraged it," Penegor said back in January. "We have a lot of testing going on with the CRM [customer relationship management] database and we're starting to see that resonate with customers. We revamped our app, though we still have some work to do…and we'll continue to push that piece of the puzzle."

Meanwhile Mountain Dew continues to give the people what they want with new drink launches, like the recent Mountain Dew Baja Cabo Citrus, a "zippy new twist on the legendary Baja Blast taste fans know and love." Fans love the new soda, saying it reminds them of Livewire. "Best Mountain Dew flavor ever. Like Livewire and original Baja had a baby," one Redditor said "Insanely good. My new favorite 0 Dew since Livewire isn't made in 0," another agreed.

PepsiCo

Mountain Dew also teamed up with Little Caesars for the new Mango Rush, another fan-favorite. "Flavor is really good and is definitely worth getting a case if you love mango or peach rings that have a faint aftertaste like a ghost," one poetic Redditor shared. "Would recommend to sparingly get cases as these are one of if not the most expensive (so far) cases available of Mountain Dew."

"I just picked this up," another said. "It basically tastes like Mango Flavored Jolly Rancher in drink form. Not bad! It's not a favorite, but I do think any time I order Little Caesar's I would grab a can or 2 of this."

Anyone who wants to get their hands on the new Papa Johns x Mountain Dew 'Cini Dirty Soda kit should keep an eye on the official Papa Johns Instagram account where Papa Johns will "spill the dirty (soda) secrets soon".

Ferozan Mast
Ferozan Mast is a writer for Eat This, Not That! Read more about Ferozan
More in Groceries
  • closeup open ring on orange aluminum soda drink' can. Recycling aluminum or metal empty cans from above. Group of cans for reuse and recycle.

    There’s a New No. 2 Soda in America

  • Cini Dirty Soda

    Mountain Dew Drops Dirty Soda With Papa Johns

  • Many different sauces and spices on grey table, closeup

    7 Grocery Store Sauces That Taste Homemade

  • Calgary, Alberta, Canada. May 3, 2024. A Costco Wholesale entrance store Warehouse store in Sarcee Trail NW, Calgary.

    Store-Brand Products Shoppers Swear By

  • Costco Deals of the Month

    11 Best Costco Deals This Month

Copyright 2025 Galvanized Media. All Rights Reserved. Eat This Not That is part of the Dotdash Meredith Publishing Family.