Mountain Dew Just Launched New Soda Flavor With Papa Johns

Papa Johns is no stranger to innovation and thinking outside the (pizza) box—last month the iconic Shaq-a-Roni Pizza returned to menus for its 6th consecutive year, but their new project is going to catch everyone off guard. The pizza chain has partnered up with Mountain Dew for the new Papa Johns x Mountain Dew 'Cini Dirty Soda—a bold twist on the dirty soda craze.

This spicy new soda combines the classic Mountain Dew citrus flavor with Papa Johns' signature pepperoncini taste, resulting in a delightfully tangy and fizzy drink that's available for a limited time only. Papa Rewards members can enter for a chance to get the 'Cini Dirty Soda kit at papajohnscinisoda.com starting Wednesday, 5/14 (no purchase necessary). The kit comes in an insulated bag with all the ingredients you could need to whip up one of these spicy delights.

This fun new collaboration is all part of the chain's plans to turn things around and get back to basics under the leadership of Papa Johns CEO Todd Penegor. "We've got a ton of customer data, but we've just under-leveraged it," Penegor said back in January. "We have a lot of testing going on with the CRM [customer relationship management] database and we're starting to see that resonate with customers. We revamped our app, though we still have some work to do…and we'll continue to push that piece of the puzzle."

Meanwhile Mountain Dew continues to give the people what they want with new drink launches, like the recent Mountain Dew Baja Cabo Citrus, a "zippy new twist on the legendary Baja Blast taste fans know and love." Fans love the new soda, saying it reminds them of Livewire. "Best Mountain Dew flavor ever. Like Livewire and original Baja had a baby," one Redditor said "Insanely good. My new favorite 0 Dew since Livewire isn't made in 0," another agreed.

Mountain Dew also teamed up with Little Caesars for the new Mango Rush, another fan-favorite. "Flavor is really good and is definitely worth getting a case if you love mango or peach rings that have a faint aftertaste like a ghost," one poetic Redditor shared. "Would recommend to sparingly get cases as these are one of if not the most expensive (so far) cases available of Mountain Dew."6254a4d1642c605c54bf1cab17d50f1e

"I just picked this up," another said. "It basically tastes like Mango Flavored Jolly Rancher in drink form. Not bad! It's not a favorite, but I do think any time I order Little Caesar's I would grab a can or 2 of this."

Anyone who wants to get their hands on the new Papa Johns x Mountain Dew 'Cini Dirty Soda kit should keep an eye on the official Papa Johns Instagram account where Papa Johns will "spill the dirty (soda) secrets soon".