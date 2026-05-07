7 Best New Kroger Finds Hitting Shelves This Week

Check out the latest groceries and snacks arriving at Kroger.

Kroger shoppers who expect high quality and great value for money will not be disappointed this season with the launch of several impressive products from the grocery chain. The store has new pantry staples, coffee, snacks, and much more already drawing rave reviews from fans, and there are plenty of new products yet to come this summer. So what should customers be on the look out for? Here are seven of the best new Kroger products hitting shelves right now.

Private Selection® Citrus Capers

I am obsessed with the new Private Selection® Citrus Capers—we just added them to a tuna salad and it took the salad from pretty good to something truly special. The tiny pieces of real lemon and orange give the capers a beautifully bright flavor without being overpowering. “They’re great for elevating salads, soups, or pasta,” Kroger says.

Private Selection® Cherry Salad Dressing

It’s officially It’s Private Selection® Cherry Harvest Season: The Cherry Salad Dressing is a tangy, tasty new must-have item for summer cookout season. “Made with real cherry juice, the sweet cherry notes blend with the tang of vinegar for a sweet and smoky flavor,” Kroger says, adding that it’s Ideal for sprucing up salad greens, transforming sandwiches, or drizzling on grill favorites.

Cherry Harvest Kettle Cooked Cherry Vanilla Cashews

Private Selection® Cherry Harvest Kettle Cooked Cherry Vanilla Cashews are the perfect salty-sweet snack hitting shelves right now. “The flavor is addictive!” one shopper said. “These cashews are unbelievably good, I can’t get enough of them!”

Medium Roast Cherry Vanilla Macchiato K-Cup Coffee Pods

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These Cherry Harvest Medium Roast Cherry Vanilla Macchiato K-Cup Coffee Pods are made from 100% Arabica beans. Perfect, subtle cherry flavor,” one shopper said when the coffee hit shelves last year. “Love this coffee! Not too sweet, just the perfect hint of cherry. Please bring this back. :)”

Coca-Cola® Cherry Float Soda

Coca-Cola® Cherry Float Soda is now available at Kroger: This unique soda pairs the coca-cola taste you love with bold cherry and creamy vanilla flavors for a delicious yet refreshing drink that hits all the right notes. “10/10 so good. “This new flavor is yummy definitely gonna buy it in a 12 pack,” one fan said.

M&M’S Pop’d Caramel Milk Chocolate

Candy fans will love the new M&M’S Pop’d Caramel Milk Chocolate. “These were AMAZING. I loved putting them in my ice cream. I love the crunch. I also loved the flavor of the caramel. It wasn’t over powering. If you like freeze dried candies you should definitely give these a try,” one shopper said.

Actual Veggies California Garden Veggie Burger

The ACTUAL VEGGIES® California Garden Veggie Burger is a new freezer item with an impressively clean ingredients list. These veggie burgers are made with real veggies like carrot, sweet potato, spinach, zucchini, and corn, plus quinoa, avocado oil, and apple cider vinegar. “These are amazing and wanted to share with you how good they are, so far I’ve tried the Black, Green and Purple burgers, delicious. Hope you guys like them as much as I do,” one fan said.