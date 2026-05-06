7 Best New Costco Finds Hitting Shelves This Week

Check out the latest groceries and household items arriving at Costco.

Costco has some very cool items hitting shelves right now (especially if you live in Texas). From healthy snacks and treats to indulgent new desserts, the warehouse chain is rolling out a variety of fan-favorite brands and even a new cult K-beauty product shoppers will love. Some are regional only, others are nationwide, but all are guaranteed to make members very happy: Here are seven of the best new Costco finds hitting shelves this week.

New Primal Rotisserie Chicken Sticks

New Primal’s Rotisserie Chicken Sticks are being rolled out across Costco locations in Texas, and if you haven’t tried it, you’re missing out—they are so tasty and the ingredients list is as clean as it gets. Each stick has 10g of protein for a perfectly healthy little snack.

Simple Mills Products

Simple Mills has three products arriving in new Costco regions right now: Sweet Thins Variety Pack, Double Chocolate Crunchy Cookies, and Garlic & Herb Organic Seed Flour Crackers. The Cinnamon Sweet Thins are a staple snack in my pantry, I have to literally hide them from the kids because they are so tasty.

Hi-ChewPop

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HI-CHEW POP is now back on Costco shelves throughout Northern and Southern California. The fan-favorite frozen treat will also be rolling out in Costco locations in Texas starting in May (Texas is getting a lot of goodies first right now). Available in fan-favorite flavors Grape and Strawberry, each pop features HI-CHEW’s signature double layer with a silky center wrapped in a fruity coated exterior.

DeeBee’s Organics SuperFruit Freezies

DeeBee’s Organics bestselling SuperFruit Freezies are returning to Costco shelves nationwide! Available in Strawberry Lemon, Blueberry Pomegranate, and Mango Orange, these icy pops have all the fun of those retro icy treats but with lovely clean ingredients. This is another delicious treat the kids are obsessed with.

KSECRET Seoul 1988

I am constantly amazed and impressed by the K-beauty products available at Costco, and now there’s a new brand to add to the list: KSECRET Seoul 1988 will be launching at Costco this week. “We are revealing our signature Retinal Serum in an exclusive 50ml MEGA Size, a special edition you won’t find anywhere else,” the brand says.

Amy’s Kitchen

Fans of Amy’s Kitchen are in luck: The popular brand is rolling out its fan-favorite Cheese Enchiladas and Bean & Cheese Burritos in more than 150 Costco warehouses across LA, the Bay Area, and Texas (Texas again!) in member-size formats that make stocking up on organic staples even easier. “You don’t earn shelf space at Costco without strong consumer demand and trust,” said Justin Neal, Vice President of Sales at Amy’s Kitchen. “Costco members are incredibly loyal and discerning shoppers with high expectations around quality and ingredients. This expansion reflects both the momentum of the organic category and the role Amy’s plays for consumers who care about how their food is made.”

Kirkland Signature Strawberry Cream Pie

Fans are buzzing about Costco’s new Strawberry Cream Pie. “The strawberries were fairly sweet by store standards but not particularly so,” one member said. “A lot of sweetened cream, the graham cracker dust was a surprise. I enjoyed it with some unsweetened iced tea. I had about 1/6 of the package.”