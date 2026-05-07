7 New Snacks That Just Hit Shelves at Walmart and Target

Check out the latest treats arriving at major retailers this month.

Target and Walmart are launching some great snacks right now, just in time for the summer season. From sweet treats to salty snacks, indulgent items and healthy options, there’s something for everyone right now. If you’re planning a Target and or Walmart haul, the following new items are already being raved about by shoppers who love the taste, value, and quality: Here are seven new snacks hitting shelves at Walmart and Target right now.

Crispers Dill Pickle Flavor Baked Snacks

Walmart now has the fan-favorite Crispers Dill Pickle Flavor Baked Snacks, oven baked snacks with the savory, zesty flavor of dill pickles. “My new favorite snack!” one shopper said. “These are delicious! If you like dill pickles, you’ll love these crackers!”

Chomps Savory Breakfast Sausage Chicken Sticks

Chomps Savory Breakfast Sausage Chicken Sticks are hitting shelves at Target and shoppers are thrilled. “These are delish, no greasy film left in your mouth. Tastes like a breakfast sausage! Will buy again,” one said. The chicken sticks are also available in Nashville Hot Chicken and Original flavors.

RITZ Drizzled Minis Fudge Crackers

RITZ Drizzled Minis Fudge Crackers are bite-sized, mini crackers delectably drizzled on one side and decadently dipped on the other. “Just found these recently, and omg, they’re so good! I love sweet and salty snacks, and these are difficult to put down. I love the size, the salt level, and the fudge flavor,” one Walmart shopper said.

Khloud Sweet Heat Protein Tortilla Chips

New at Target, Khloud Sweet Heat Protein Tortilla Chips are the perfect blend of sweet and spicy with better-for-you ingredients. “This product was gifted to me, and honestly exceeded every expectation. As someone who can taste protein from a mile away, I had no clue that this contained as much as it did with no taste of it. I will be purchasing again!” one shopper said.

belVita Strawberry Fruit Bakes

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belVita Strawberry Fruit Bakes are dangerously delicious, Walmart shoppers rave. “I didn’t even get to try them. My kids were crazy about them. They said they are like a Newton bar but 100 times better,” one said.

The Only Bean Crunchy Roasted Edamame Bean Snack

A staple on my Costco shopping list, The Only Bean Crunchy Roasted Edamame Bean Snack is now available at Target. Made with avocado oil, these crunchy little beans are packed with 14 grams of complete plant based protein with just 120 calories and 6 grams of fiber. “Delicious healthy snack,” one shopper said.

Smash Kitchen Organic Non-GMO Microwavable Naturally Flavored Sea Salt Popcorn is made with just three simple ingredients and Walmart shoppers can’t get enough. “Best microwavable popcorn I’ve ever had. Really like this brand as well. Try it and you’ll never want another brand. The taste is sublime,” one customer said.