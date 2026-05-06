7 Best New Trader Joe’s Finds Hitting Shelves This Week

Check out the most exciting new groceries arriving at Trader Joe's.

Trader Joe’s is constantly updating its inventory with new and exciting products, but the chain has truly outdone itself this week. Shoppers can grab some impressive new snacks and meals right now, from Korean street food classics to a Detroit-style pizza perfect for a quick and easy weeknight dinner. If you need inspiration for your next shopping haul, here are seven of the best Trader Joe’s finds hitting shelves right now, including one so good I am adding it to my permanent TJ’s shopping list.

Gözlemes Turkish Flatbreads

The Gözlemes Turkish Flatbreads Stuffed With 3 Cheeses are easily my favorite new Trader Joe’s product so far this year: These crispy on the outside, melty on the inside flatbreads are filled with tulum, kashkaval, and mozzarella cheese for a unique and thoroughly additive snack/breakfast. They crisp on nicely on the stovetop but I imagine they would be fine in an air fryer, too.

Detroit Style Uncured Pepperoni Pizza

The new Detroit Style Uncured Pepperoni Pizza is a hit with fans (although as with many TJ’s products, the cooking time might have to be adjusted depending on your oven). “Had my first one today. Absolutely amazing! Best frozen pizza I have had in years. Especially for the price. Trader Joe’s has found a winner,” one shopper said.

Honey Butter Cashews

Trader Joe’s new Honey Butter Cashews are the perfect sweet and salty snack. “We recommend them for any occasion that calls for something sweet, crunchy, and ever-so-slightly salty—which is to say, any occasion at all!” TJ’s says. “Given that I”m obsessed with the cashew butter cashews, and I love honey butter, this is both awesome and terrifying to me,” one shopper commented.

Potato Cheese Sticks (Korean Corndogs)

The new Potato Cheese Sticks are made for Trader Joe’s by a Korean supplier and shoppers say they are outstanding. “My somewhat picky 14yo loved them, and honestly I thought they were pretty good too. I put them in my regular oven with convection setting, not a small air fryer, at 350 for about 15 minutes, checking at 12 minutes. The potatoes were crispy on the outside and the cheese and batter was hot and gooey. We had them with Yum Yum sauce and each had 2 as a lazy dad’s-out-of-town dinner. She said they are an absolute rebuy,” one Redditor said.

Parmesan Tapenade

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Trader Joe’s new Parmesan Tapenade is perfect for giving your sandwiches the ultimate upgrade. “Just tried the Parmesan Tapenade and it is GOOD,” one shopper said. “Slightly spicy, garlicky, and the cheese is so tasty. Ate it with sea salt pita chips.”

Assorted Belgian Chocolates

Trader Joe’s Assorted Belgian Chocolates is a new springtime collection perfect for Mother’s Day. “Brought to us by the same expert chocolatier behind many of our most celebrated holiday-season chocolate collections, each box contains a dozen Belgian Chocolates in a remarkable range of flavors and fillings—and all for a price that’s a fraction of what you’d pay elsewhere for Chocolates of a similar quality and provenance,” TJ’s says.

Ham & Cheese Sandwich

I am absolutely thrilled to see Trader Joe’s now has the simple European-style Ham & Cheese Sandwiches ubiquitous across the continent. This baguette contains butter, mustard, gruyere, and ham for a simple yet utterly delicious bite. “Saw these at my store and grabbed a few of them! I wish the baguette was thinner and chewier, but LOVE the sandwich itself. I know it’s pretty basic, but a mixte sandwich was my go-to when I spent a month in Paris in my younger years. I love the amount of butter in this, they did not shy away from it!” one shopper said.