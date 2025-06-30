Nestlé Toll House Just Launched Two Wild New Cookie Doughs

Nobody does ready-to-bake cookie dough like Toll House, and now the company is launching two new products perfect for your July 4 celebration: Introducing the new Peanut Butter Chocolate Chip Cookie Dough and Everyday Sugar Cookie Dough Tub.

“The Nestlé Toll House Peanut Butter Chocolate Chip Cookie Dough and Everyday Sugar Cookie Dough Tub both taste like memories, offering an exciting way to tap into nostalgic flavors with real ingredients, real chocolate, and a real homemade taste,” said Melanie Knoke, Senior Marketing Manager of Nestlé Toll House. “With their famously crispy edge and soft center, our cookies can spark the biggest feelings of joy from even the smallest moments, and we’re so excited for bakers to experience the magic in every bite!” Here’s what fans need to know about these delicious new drops.

Peanut Butter Chocolate Chip Cookie Dough

The new Peanut Butter Chocolate Chip Cookie Dough is a chewy, crispy delicious take on the classic chocolate chip cookie with the addition of 100% milk chocolate and peanut butter-flavored chips. Each 14 oz. pack makes 20 cookies and is available for an MSRP of $4.99 (price may vary depending on location and retailer).

Everyday Sugar Cookie Dough Tub

Who says sugar cookies are just for the holidays? Fans of the Everyday Sugar Cookie Dough Tub will be thrilled to hear this once-seasonal resealable, freezable tub is now part of Toll House’s permanent line up. Each 36 oz. tub offers more than enough dough for plenty of dough for all your creative cookie needs, and is available for $8.99.6254a4d1642c605c54bf1cab17d50f1e

Permanent Availability

The Sugar Cookie Dough Tub is made without preservatives or artificial flavors, and until now has only been available during the holidays. “Nestlé Toll House Sugar Cookie Dough is perfect for cut-outs and holiday decorating, giving you a classic homemade cookie experience,” the company says. “Enjoy soft and sweet sugar cookies made with ingredients you can trust.”

Chocolate Chip Cookie Dough

The Toll House Chocolate Chip Cookie Dough is perfect to hit the spot while waiting for the new Peanut Butter to hit shelves. “Try to keep a roll on hand for when I forget about needing a quick potluck item gift for a neighbor or bake sale donation. Always complimented for taste. Roll makes quite a few or make larger cookies. Love the ability to make the size I need for the occasion. I suggest to always have a roll in the freezer for any occasion,” one happy shopper said.

Tub of Cookie Dough

Like the beloved Sugar Cookies, the Chocolate Chip Cookie Dough is also available in a tub.

“We keep these on hand constantly! I’m talking one tub in the fridge, two in the freezer at all times lol! Don’t get me wrong I enjoy a good homemade cookie, but these are JUST AS GOOD! I’m not exaggerating when I say we bake these up to 5 nights a week, no regrets,” one cookie-lover raved.