8 New Blue Zones Recipes That Could Add Years to Your Life

Anyone even vaguely familiar with the health and wellness scene knows about Dan Buettner’s work on the blue zones: Communities around the world where people live consistently into their 90s and 100s in good health and vitality. Buettner’s research into how, exactly, people are living in these zones has been a revelation for anyone interested in not just lifespan but healthspan, and food is a major part of it (thanks to Buettner’s work I never make soup without adding Japanese sweet potato).

Now the #1 New York Times best-selling author and host of Netflix’s Emmy award–winning Live to 100 just released a cookbook I will be using faithfully over the coming months: The Blue Zones Kitchen, 100 one-pot and one-pan recipes inspired by the blue zones way of eating. As a busy mother who loves nothing more than one-sheet and one-pot recipes on busy nights, this book is a gamechanger, especially as every single recipe is inspired by the diets of blue zone communities.

Eat This, Not That! was lucky enough to get an early peek at the book and share some recipes which are going to become staples in your home. Here are eight one-pot blue zones recipes that could add years to your life—and don’t forget to pick up a copy of Buettner’s Blue Zones Kitchen on September 2.

Moroccan Tagine

COOK TIME: 40 minutes | MAKES: 4 servings

In Morocco, “tagine” refers to both a shallow ceramic vessel with a tall conical lid and the savory stews cooked in it. But you don’t need a tagine to make this dish—any deep skillet or casserole with a lid works perfectly. This recipe is loaded with veggies, chickpeas, and warm spices for a hearty, flavorful meal.

Ingredients

2 tablespoons extra-virgin olive oil

1 onion, diced

3 garlic cloves, chopped

2 teaspoons ras el hanout (Moroccan spice blend)

2 teaspoons ground cumin

1 teaspoon ground coriander

½ teaspoon turmeric powder

¼ teaspoon freshly ground black pepper

¼ teaspoon cayenne

Pinch of saffron threads (optional)

1 bay leaf

¼ preserved lemon, finely chopped (or juice and zest of one lemon)

1 carrot, peeled and cut into 1-inch rounds

1 zucchini, halved lengthwise and cut into half moons

1 cauliflower, cut into bite-size florets

2 cups chickpeas, cooked

¼ cup niçoise or kalamata olives

2 cups vegetable stock

½ cup tomato puree

2 teaspoons salt

Cilantro for garnish (optional)

Instructions

Heat the oil in a large skillet or casserole over medium-high heat until shimmering. Add the onion and sauté until softened, about 3 minutes. Add the garlic and cook for 2 more minutes. Stir in the spices and bay leaf, cooking for 3 minutes. Add the preserved lemon and cook for another 2 minutes. Add the vegetables, chickpeas, and olives, stirring gently to coat in the spice mixture. Pour in the stock, tomato puree, and salt, then stir gently. Once the liquid boils, reduce the heat to medium-low, cover, and simmer until the vegetables are very tender, about 30 minutes. Remove the bay leaf, taste for seasoning, and adjust if needed. Garnish with cilantro, if desired, and serve with couscous or harissa on the side.

Tip: Preserved lemons and ras el hanout can be found online or in specialty shops. If you don’t have preserved lemons, substitute with the juice and zest of one fresh lemon.

Yuba Noodle Stir-Fry With Chile Crisp

COOK TIME: 5 minutes | MAKES: 4 servings

Yuba is a great high-protein, legume-rich alternative to pasta. A byproduct of tofu making, it’s formed into dry sheets that soften into wide noodles—similar to pappardelle or udon—after soaking in hot water for 10 minutes. Most brands of chile crisp are quite spicy, so if you prefer a milder dish, reduce the amount by half and add an extra teaspoon of sesame oil.

Ingredients

For the Sauce

¼ cup soy sauce

3 tablespoons rice vinegar

2 tablespoons chile crisp

2 teaspoons fresh ginger, grated

2 garlic cloves, grated

1 teaspoon sesame oil

¼ teaspoon cornstarch

For the Stir-Fry

2 tablespoons avocado oil

½ pound yuba sheets, soaked in hot tap water for at least 10 minutes, drained, then sliced into noodle-size strips

1 cup edamame

1 cucumber, halved lengthwise and sliced about ⅛ inch thick

1 tablespoon toasted black and white sesame seeds (for garnish)

2 scallions, thinly sliced (for garnish)

More chile crisp (optional, for garnish)

Instructions

Whisk together all the sauce ingredients in a small bowl until thoroughly combined. Set aside. Heat the avocado oil in a wok or large sauté pan over high heat until shimmering. Add the yuba and toss to coat, cooking for about 30 seconds. Stir in the edamame and cucumber, mixing well. Add the sauce and toss everything to combine. Cook until the sauce begins to thicken slightly, about 3 minutes. Transfer the stir-fry to a serving bowl, sprinkle with sesame seeds and scallions, and serve with more chile crisp on the side if desired.

Tip: Be sure to buy yuba sheets, not sticks. The sticks are thicker and require cooking or a much longer soak to hydrate.

Blue Zones Burgers

COOK TIME: 20 minutes + 1 hour set time | MAKES: 4 patties

Americans love burgers—averaging about 60 per year—but traditional versions aren’t always the healthiest choice. These Blue Zones-inspired burgers combine two powerhouse ingredients—legumes and purple sweet potatoes—to create patties that are both nutritious and delicious. The grated mushroom coating gives them extra flavor and a beautiful crust, making them perfect on a bun or over a salad.

Ingredients

2 tablespoons extra-virgin olive oil, divided

1 cup cooked black lentils

½ cup purple sweet potato flesh (from 1 medium potato, baked until very soft and peeled)

1 teaspoon liquid aminos or fish sauce

1 teaspoon salt

1 teaspoon apple cider vinegar

1 teaspoon smoked paprika (hot or sweet, to taste)

1 garlic clove, grated

1 cup shiitake mushroom caps, grated or very finely chopped

4 whole wheat burger buns (optional)

Note: For quick-baked potatoes, follow microwave instructions provided on page 62.

Instructions

Preheat the oven to 515°F. Lightly oil a 13×9-inch sheet pan with 1 tablespoon of olive oil. In a large bowl, combine the remaining 1 tablespoon of olive oil with the lentils, sweet potato flesh, liquid aminos (or fish sauce), salt, apple cider vinegar, smoked paprika, and grated garlic. Use a potato masher to thoroughly mix until most lentils are broken and everything is evenly blended. Cover and chill the mixture for at least 1 hour to help the patties set. Place a 4-inch ring mold on the oiled sheet pan. Add 2 tablespoons of grated mushrooms inside the ring, spreading evenly. Spoon ¼ of the burger mixture into the mold and use a spatula to flatten into a ⅜-inch-thick patty. Sprinkle another 2 tablespoons of mushrooms over the top and press gently so they stick. Repeat for the remaining three patties. Brush the tops of all patties with any remaining oil. Bake for 20 minutes, flipping halfway through, until both sides form a golden-brown crust. Serve on buns, over a salad, or on plates with your favorite condiments and toppings.

Make-Ahead & Storage

The patty mixture can be made up to 2 days ahead and stored tightly covered in the fridge.

and stored tightly covered in the fridge. To freeze, arrange patties on parchment paper and place directly in the freezer. Once frozen solid, transfer to a tightly sealed freezer bag for up to 1 month.

Roasted Ratatouille

COOK TIME: 40 minutes | MAKES: 4 servings

This Provençal-inspired dish highlights summer’s bounty of nightshades—tomatoes, peppers, eggplant, and zucchini—in a savory, flavorful bake. This simplified version delivers classic ratatouille taste while borrowing a bit of the beautiful layered presentation made famous by the movie of the same name.

Ingredients

2 zucchini, cut into ⅛-inch rounds

1 eggplant (or 2–3 thin Japanese eggplants) , cut into ⅛-inch rounds

, cut into ⅛-inch rounds 1 teaspoon salt, divided

¼ cup + 2 tablespoons extra-virgin olive oil, divided

1 red bell pepper, seeded and roughly chopped

½ onion, roughly chopped

2 plum tomatoes, roughly chopped

2 garlic cloves, chopped

4 sprigs thyme, leaves stripped, divided

4 sprigs oregano, leaves stripped and chopped, divided

1 sprig rosemary, leaves stripped and chopped, divided

¼ teaspoon freshly ground black pepper

Instructions

Preheat the oven to 375°F. In a large bowl, toss the zucchini and eggplant slices with ½ teaspoon salt. Add ¼ cup olive oil and toss again until evenly coated. Set aside. In a blender, combine the bell pepper, onion, tomatoes, garlic, half the herbs, remaining salt, and black pepper. Blend until smooth to form a puree. Pour half of the puree into a wide, round casserole dish, spreading it into an even layer. Arrange the zucchini and eggplant slices on top, alternating slices to create a scalloped, layered pattern. Spread the remaining puree evenly over the vegetables, then sprinkle with the remaining herbs. Bake for 40 minutes, then remove from the oven and drizzle with the remaining 2 tablespoons olive oil. Let rest for 5 minutes before serving.

Tip: Ratatouille tastes even better the next day. Make it ahead of time, refrigerate, and reheat before serving.

‘Shroom Bowls With Creamy Dressing

PREP TIME: 20 minutes | MAKES: 4 servings

In just one bowl, you can pack fiber-rich grains, gut-healthy veggies, and bold flavors for a satisfying meal. These versatile bowls come together quickly, especially if you have pre-cooked rice on hand, and they’re perfect for make-ahead lunches during the workweek. Keep the dressing on the side until ready to serve.

Ingredients

For the Marinated Mushrooms

4 large shiitake mushrooms (fresh, not dried) , stems removed

, stems removed 1 tablespoon soy sauce

1 tablespoon rice vinegar

1 teaspoon fresh ginger, thinly sliced

1 garlic clove, sliced

¼ cup boiling water

For the Dressing

½ cup kimchi

½ cup Kewpie mayo

For the Bowls

4 cups cooked brown jasmine rice

1 tablespoon sesame oil

2 tablespoons furikake seasoning

1 cup cooked edamame

1 carrot, peeled and grated

1 avocado, sliced

1 scallion, thinly sliced (for garnish)

Instructions

Marinate the Mushrooms

Place mushrooms in a medium bowl and add soy sauce, rice vinegar, ginger, and garlic. Toss to combine. Pour the boiling water over the mixture, cover, and let sit for 10 minutes. Remove mushrooms, let cool slightly, and slice thinly. Set aside.

Make the Dressing

In an immersion or regular blender, combine kimchi and Kewpie mayo. Blend until smooth, scraping down the sides as needed. Set aside.

Prepare the Rice Base

In a medium bowl, toss the cooked rice with sesame oil and furikake until evenly coated.

Assemble the Bowls

Place 1 cup of the rice mixture into each serving bowl, pressing lightly to form a flat surface. Arrange ¼ cup edamame, ¼ of the grated carrot, ¼ of the avocado, and ¼ of the sliced mushrooms over the rice. Drizzle dressing over the top and garnish with scallions.

Tip: To save time, prep the mushrooms and dressing ahead of time and store separately. Assemble just before serving for the freshest flavor.6254a4d1642c605c54bf1cab17d50f1e

Lemon-Ginger Granola

COOK TIME: 20 minutes | MAKES: About 3 cups

Lemon isn’t just for dinner or dessert—it shines in this homemade granola, adding a bright, refreshing flavor to your breakfast bowl. This simple, cost-effective recipe makes a crunchy, flavorful alternative to store-bought cereals. It’s also easy to double or triple, so you can prep enough for the whole week or longer.

Ingredients

2 cups rolled oats

¼ cup walnuts, chopped

¼ cup sunflower seeds

¼ cup crystallized ginger, chopped

¼ cup flaked or shredded coconut

3 tablespoons honey

3 tablespoons extra-virgin olive oil

⅛ teaspoon lemon extract

⅛ teaspoon vanilla extract

Zest of 1 lemon

Instructions

Preheat the oven to 350°F. In a large bowl, combine the oats, walnuts, sunflower seeds, crystallized ginger, and coconut. Toss with honey, ensuring the mixture is evenly coated but allowing some clusters to form. Add the olive oil, lemon extract, and vanilla extract, then toss again until fully combined. Spread the mixture evenly on a sheet pan and bake for 20 minutes, stirring once halfway through. The granola should look lightly toasted, but avoid overbaking, as it can become bitter. Remove the pan from the oven and toss with the lemon zest. Let the granola cool completely before eating or storing.

Storage & Variations

Store in an airtight jar in a cool, dry place for up to one month .

. Swap in your favorite nuts, seeds, or dried fruit to customize flavor and texture.

Brûlée Pears With Spiced Yogurt & Muesli

COOK TIME: 5 minutes | MAKES: 4 servings

Perfectly ripe pears have a delicate, almost tropical aroma that pairs beautifully with warming spices like cardamom and cinnamon. Broiling them with a sprinkle of sugar deepens their flavor, while creamy spiced yogurt and crunchy muesli make this a satisfying, nutritious dessert—or an indulgent breakfast treat.

Ingredients

½ cup muesli (page 97 or store-bought)

1 cup coconut yogurt

¼ teaspoon ground cardamom

¼ teaspoon ground cinnamon

2 ripe pears, halved lengthwise and cored

1 teaspoon coconut sugar

Fresh mint sprigs (for garnish)

Instructions

Preheat your oven to broil on high. In a shallow ovenproof pan large enough to hold all pear halves, toast the muesli over medium-high heat for about 3 minutes, until fragrant. Transfer to a small bowl and set aside. In a separate small bowl, combine the yogurt, cardamom, and cinnamon. Mix well and set aside. Place the pear halves in the same pan, cut side up, and sprinkle with coconut sugar. Broil the pears for 3 to 5 minutes, until the sugar browns and caramelizes. To serve, spoon ¼ cup spiced yogurt onto each plate, place a pear half on top, and sprinkle with toasted muesli. Garnish with fresh mint.

Tip: Swap pears for peaches, plums, or apples when in season for a versatile twist.

Hibiscus-Mint Tea

PREP TIME: 10 minutes | MAKES: 4 (1-cup) servings

Tea is a cornerstone beverage in Blue Zones like Okinawa, Sardinia, and Ikaria, where centenarians enjoy it daily. This version combines tart, fruity hibiscus flowers with refreshing mint, bright lime peel, and a touch of honey for natural sweetness. Enjoy it hot, iced, or topped with sparkling water for a refreshing twist.

Ingredients

½ cup fresh mint leaves, plus extra sprigs for garnish

¼ cup wildflower honey

½ cup dried hibiscus flowers

Peel from ¼ lime, sliced

4 cups boiling water

Instructions

Place the mint leaves and honey in a large heatproof jar or pitcher. Muddle with a wooden spoon to gently crush the leaves and release their oils. Add the hibiscus flowers and lime peel. Pour in the boiling water, cover, and let steep for 5 minutes. Strain into cups and serve hot, or chill and serve over ice. Garnish each serving with a sprig of fresh mint.

Tip: Add a splash of seltzer for a sparkling, refreshing variation.