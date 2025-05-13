DiGiorno’s New $6 Pizza Has a Crust That Rivals Takeout

DiGiorno just launched a new line of pizzas that will make you think twice about getting delivery or takeout from now on. The DiGiorno Wood Fired Style Crust Pizzas feature the typical reliable deliciousness you expect from this frozen pizza brand, but with a brand-new crust that elevates the pizza and rivals far more expensive restaurant options.

Pizza-lovers can choose from four delicious flavors: Four Cheese, Italian Meat Trio, Supreme Speciale, and Premium Pepperoni. I recently sampled the Premium Pepperoni and Supreme Speciale before launch and was pleasantly surprised by how well-made the pies were, with a crust that immediately stands out for that airy, chewy, and ever-so-lightly charred authentic wood-fired taste and texture. Considering how a crust can make or break a pizza, this is an impressive feat for a frozen pizza. The only thing I changed was adding a minute or two of cooking time, but considering all ovens are a little different that's to be expected now and then. All in all I was impressed, and the rest of the family, including the kids, really liked it too.

Starting this May, all four varieties will hit the shelves of frozen aisles at retailers nationwide for an MSRP of $6.49 (prices may vary by retailer and location). Until then, there are plenty of decent choices available from DiGiorno, which consistently get good ratings from customers who want a reliable, tasty option for a good price. The Cheese Stuffed Crust pizzas are a special treat we always keep on hand, and shoppers are obsessed with the DiGiorno Croissant Crust pizzas as well.

"Croissant Crust Digiorno pizza is the greatest oven pizza to ever exist," one Redditor said. "It's SO good, I don't even want to order pizza bc the price difference is too high compared to the quality difference. I won't buy any other frozen pizzas. The crust comes out perfect even if you cook it a little too long. The cheese is plentiful. The sauce is sweet, which I know, people may not like. but the combination is perfection to me. you can get the cheese how you like it (regular melty, or crispy brown) and the crust stays good."

DiGiorno also recently teamed up with Hidden Valley Ranch to launch two new "ranchified" pizzas: DiGiorno Spicy Rancheroni, and DiGiorno Chicken Bacon Ranch Stuffed Crust Pizza. "This collaboration brings together two iconic brands to create a pizza experience like no other," said CC Ciafone, Marketing Director at Hidden Valley Ranch. "With DiGiorno, we've partnered on pizzas that not only taste amazing but also celebrate the love of pizza and Hidden Valley Ranch in every bite." The Spicy Rancheroni Thin Crust Pizza is a Kroger exclusive, while the Chicken Bacon Ranch STUFFED Crust Pizza is available in retailers nationwide.