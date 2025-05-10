7 New Fast-Food Items Getting Major Buzz Right Now

We are barely into spring and already fast-food chains are releasing some of the best new items of the year. Some are permanent, some are sadly limited-time-only, but fans are absolutely loving them and sharing their opinions online. From new spicy options to brand-new chicken items and the reformulation of old favorites, some of these new drops have people rushing to try them (even if it's to see if the buzz is justified). So which should you try? Here are seven new fast-food items getting a lot of hype right now, by fans and haters alike.

Wendy's Cajun Crunch Chicken Sandwich

Wendy's new Cajun Crunch Chicken Sandwich has chicken fans intrigued, especially those who already love the original Wendy's Spicy Chicken. "I thought it was pretty good. I don't eat Wendy's a whole lot. But I went back and got another today.. Spice level I would say 3/5," one Redditor shared.

McDonald's McCrispy Strips

McDonald's McCrispy Strips are causing a lot of online chatter, and not necessarily for good reasons. "I've got them a couple times already and they are wildly inconsistent. Like I can't believe there is a single supplier inconsistent," one customer said. "They're just ok. Had em yesterday just to try them and likely won't get again. Nuggets are so much better," another commented.

Taco Bell Crispy Chicken Nuggets

Taco Bell's Crispy Chicken Nuggets are so popular the restaurant is looking at keeping chicken on the menu permanently. "I really was surprised by how much I liked them. I was only able to try them once, but I really enjoyed them," one Redditor said.

Burger King Frozen Strawberry Flavored & Nerds

Burger King just launched the Frozen Strawberry Flavored & Nerds, a delicious strawberry-flavored slushie topped with Nerds candy. The new limited-time beverage is already causing buzz amongst fans who love the drinks. "Lowkey I wanna try the sugar onslaught drink," one Redditor joked.

Jersey Mike's Signature Chicken Salad Sub

Jersey Mike's Subs just launched the Signature Chicken Salad Sub, a protein-packed limited edition menu item made with just slow roasted chicken breast, diced celery, black pepper, and mayonnaise. "It's great because all too often other places put nuts and/or fruits into the chicken salad. This is just chicken, mayo, celery and black pepper. Great stuff," one customer said. "They're crushing it. Seems like they have a new sub every month," another agreed.

Wendy's Frosty Fusions

Wendy's new Frosty Swirls (available nationwide April 15) and Frosty Fusions (available nationwide starting May 12) are already getting a tremendous amount of hype. Served in a new container with a domed lid and special spoon, the new desserts include Strawberry Frosty Swirl, Caramel Frosty Swirl, Brownie Batter Frosty Swirl, Pop-Tarts Strawberry Frosty Fusion, and the Oreo Brownie Frosty Fusion, and Caramel Crunch Frosty Fusion.

Arby's BBQ Sandwiches

Arby's just launched two new BBQ-themed sandwiches: The Quarter Pound Brisket Sandwich and Quarter Pound Pulled Pork Sandwich. "Tried the pulled pork today. It was actually pretty good! I tried both sauces as well. The sweet BBQ was about a 7/10 so I used that for my sandwich. The spicy wasn't spicy, but a lil kick, you could taste the peppers if that makes sense probably a 6/10," one customer shared.6254a4d1642c605c54bf1cab17d50f1e