8 New Freezer Aisle Launches That Just Dropped This Week

The frozen section at your local grocer is the place to be this week. The freezer aisle welcomes many new items and returning favorites that will sweeten up your summer. From desserts to innovative snacks and convenient meals, there’s something for everyone. Whether you’re looking for a quick dinner idea or a luxe treat, here are eight new products that are worth your freezer space.

​​The Grill Master Collection

Fire up the BBQ and load it up with ​​The Grill Master Collection from Aldi. For $64.99 you’ll get

2 (10 oz.) USDA Choice Boneless Beef Ribeye Steaks 2 (10 oz.) USDA Choice Boneless Beef New York Strip Steaks 2 (6 oz.) USDA Choice Bacon Wrapped Beef Top Sirloin Steaks 8 (4.5 oz.) Beef Burgers 2 (8 oz.) Boneless Pork Chops 2 (7 oz.) Boneless Skinless Chicken Breasts with Rib Meat.

Ideal for get-togethers and last minute dinner ideas.

Mama Cozzi’s Lemon Drop Pizza Cookie

Mama Cozzi’s Lemon Drop Pizza Cookie just hit the frozen section at Aldi. With its subtle lemon flavor the citrusy dessert radiates summer and is easy to prepare. It’s already fully baked, so just follow the heating instructions and serve. To elevate the yummy treat, top with fresh fruit, vanilla ice cream or whipped cream that will add a touch of sweetness.

12 Grocery Items You Should Always Splurge On, According to Chefs

Sundae Shoppe Italian Gelato Cups

There’s plenty of ice cream options to choose from, but the Sundae Shoppe Italian Gelato Cups are on another level. The limited-edition items are back in Aldi and are available in three flavors– Pistachio, Chocolate Hazelnut, and Cappuccino and shoppers gave them high praise last year when they were previously in stores.6254a4d1642c605c54bf1cab17d50f1e

“It’s really, really good,” TikTokers said about the Cappuccino flavor.

Sweet Ripe Plantains

Trader Joe’s is beefing up its frozen aisle with tasty new products like the Sweet Ripe Plantains. They’re made from a vendor in Honduras with the ripest and sweetest plantains. The versatile side dish goes with anything from chicken to rice and beans and requires minimal effort to prepare. Pop them in the air fryer or oven and enjoy.

Farm Rich Crispy Dill Pickles

Dill pickles seem to be the trend this summer. There’s several new chip flavors featuring the tangy taste, and now at Aldi you can pick up a box of Farm Rich Crispy Dill Pickles that just returned. To enjoy the crunchy snack, bake them in the air fryer for 10 minutes and pair with ranch. It’s easy, no cleanup and they’re incredible.

Goodpop Organic Cherry N’ Lemonade Juice Pops

According to the Instagram account @costconew which tracks all new items at the warehouse giant, Goodpop Organic Cherry N’ Lemonade Juice Pops has been spotted this week at Costco.

“Some smashing new finds @costco stores!,” the caption stated.

For those looking for vegan, gluten-free and organic frozen treats, add this to your list.

7 Groceries You Should Never Buy On Sale

Strawberry Shortcake Bites

Strawberry Shortcake Bites are another new Costco drop to check. The mini frozen bars are made with a shortbread cookie shell and have a sweet strawberry creme on the inside. Food blogger Markie Devo joked, “​​The knockoff Good Humor Strawberry Shortcake Bites go hard!!”

Casa Mamita Beef Street Tacos

Summers are busy with camp, BBQ’s, beach days and family vacations, so finding something to make for dinner last minute can be challenging. But Casa Mamita Beef Street Tacos at Aldi solves that problem. The tasty tacos are quick to heat up and easy to serve.