7 Wild New Grocery Products Everyone’s Talking About This Week

I love food, which makes me one of the most fortunate people on the planet, as I get paid to write about it. I also learn about the newest products long before you, and sometimes get to sample them. Recently, there have been many food drops at your favorite grocery stores and even 7-11. Here are 7 wild new grocery products everyone (including me!) is talking about this week.

La Terra Fina Sweet Pepper Dip & Spread and Cheddar Jack & Roasted Peppers Dip & Spread

La Terra Fina, Costco’s fan-favorite Dip & Spread brand, recently launched two new flavors: Sweet Pepper Dip & Spread and Cheddar Jack & Roasted Peppers Dip & Spread. The sweet pepper flavor is super swicy and delicious, while the cheddar jack also has a kick, but is one the milder side. Both can be enjoyed chilled, but I recommend warming them up and eating with pita chips or crackers.

Ming’s Chicken Ramen and Other Frozen Entrees

I am obsessed with Asian food and could honestly eat it every single day. I was recently sent the new produce line from Mings, including Spicy Dan Dan Noodles, Spicy Beef Ramen, Chicken Ramen, and Sweet Chili Chicken & Broccoli. I was pretty surprised by how darn delicious and healthy these microwave meals were, low in calories, and made with actual meat. All four single-serve meal varieties are now available at Walmart stores nationwide for only $4.88 per meal.

Trader Joe’s Organic Guava Fruit Spread

Organic Guava Fruit Spread is the latest sensation over at Trader Joe’s. According to my checkout guy, “it’s selling like crazy,” and totally lives up to the hype. It is described as a “tropical, tart and tangy spread made with fresh pink guavas, cane sugar, and pectin” by Trader Joe’s Treasure Hunt. People are using it to upgrade their PB&J, as a nice way to “supper up” a charcuterie board, or simply eating it in spoonfuls, because, why not?

Rao’s Homemade Creamy Marinara and Lemon Parmesan Sauce

I first discovered Rao’s Homemade Creamy Marinara at my local Whole Foods in January of this year, and was the first to review it. This month, the brand “officially” launched the all-time best pasta sauce along with another new one, Rao’s Homemade Lemon Parmesan Sauce, a marinara infused with “savory Parmigiano Reggiano and zesty lemon for a bright burst of flavor that accents your favorite chicken, seafood, or vegetable dishes.” Both are available on the Rao’s website in addition to select Whole Foods Markets and will be available at additional retailers nationwide soon.6254a4d1642c605c54bf1cab17d50f1e

Oikos Protein Shakes

Oikos, popular for making delicious protein-packed yogurt, recently launched a new shelf-stable protein shake. Each shake has 30 grams of complete protein and 5 grams of prebiotic fiber with just one gram of sugar and no added sugar. Available in chocolate, vanilla, and salted caramel (my personal favorite) flavors.

Blue Bunny Load’d Sundaes

Blue Bunny recently announced the resurrection of Blue Bunny Load’d Sundaes, this time smaller in size to be perfectly portioned and lighter on your wallet. They come in a bunch of flavors, including Brookie, vanilla froyo with cookie dough swirls, fudge, brownie swirls, cookie dough pieces, fudge brownie pieces, and fudge bunnies, and Chocolate Brownie Bomb, with brownie chunks and fudge bunnies.

Blue Diamond Cherry Slurpee Almonds

What do you get when you mix a Slurpee with nuts? Blue Diamond Cherry Slurpee Almonds, a new snack that sparks serious summer nostalgia. The tart-tastic sweet treat is available now for a limited time at select 7-Eleven locations nationwide in 1.5oz snack tubes (MSRP: 1.79). Each serving offers 7 grams of protein.