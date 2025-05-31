9 Wild New Ice Cream Treats Hitting Freezers for Summer

Ice cream season is officially here, and this summer’s lineup is full of fun, fresh, and seriously tempting new flavors. From bold mashups to nostalgic throwbacks, brands are getting creative—and honestly, it’s making our grocery runs a lot more exciting. This summer is serving up way more than the usual vanilla-chocolate ice cream swirl. Whether you go for fruity, unique or indulgent, there’s something new to try for everyone.

Friendly’s X Jonas Bros

This summer is all about unexpected food collaborations and a fun one is with Friendly’s and the Jonas Brothers. To celebrate 20 years as a band, the trio is teaming up with the iconic brand for limited edition flavors.

According to food blogger Markie_devo, the variety of flavors includes Coffee Cookie Crumble, followed by Chocolate Marshmallow and finally, its classic Vanilla and fans are excited.

“Need the jonas flavor omg,” one commented on Devo’s post.

Dairy Queen’s Dipped Strawberry Cheesecake Blizzard

If you’re already a Blizzard fan, this one’s worth checking out. The Dipped Strawberry Cheesecake Blizzard is a combo of chocolate chunks, cheesecake pieces, and strawberry topping is rich, fruity is advertised as “summer romance in a cup” and it’s only here for a limited time so don’t wait.

Perry’s Lavender Dream Ice Cream

Perry's Lavender Dream blends vanilla with lavender and a swirl of blackberry. It's floral, creamy, and has a gourmet and luxurious feel. The ice cream doesn't contain article flavors or high fructose corn syrup so you can enjoy guilt-free. Check Perry's site to see locations where the Lavender Dream is sold.

Kroger® Summer Collection Fireside Nights Orange Swirl and S’Mores Ice Cream Pint

A new innovative flavor from Kroger just hit shelves and is ideal for enjoying summer days. The Fireside Nights Orange Swirl and S’Mores Ice Cream Pint is advertised as bringing “joy to every spoonful!” and you can find it in the freezer section now at Kroger’s.

FatBoy’s New Ice Cream Sandwiches and Sandwich Pops

FatBoy just launched four new flavors that look amazing.

“FatBoy is about leaning into joy — real joy — with zero filters and absolutely no substitutions,” said Russell Stokes, CEO of Casper’s Ice Cream, the family-owned brand behind FatBoy in a press release per Dairy Foods.

“We’ve been quietly making America’s #1 Ice Cream Sandwich for 40 years and now, it’s time to shout it from the rooftops. In fact, we make more than 500,000 FatBoy ice cream sandwiches every single day, and more than 130 million are consumed each year!”

He added, “With these four bold new flavors, we’re turning up the volume on what makes FatBoy special, including thick ice cream, outrageous combinations and an unapologetic love for full-flavor fun. We’re proudly, hilariously, nothing else.”

FatBoy Cinnamon Churro Ice Cream Sandwich

The Cinnamon Churro Ice Cream Sandwich is made up of a large portion of FatBoy Vanilla ice cream and silky caramel with two cinnamon packed churro cookies for the outside layer. Fans are going crazy for the new flavor and on Reddit one person wrote, “New FatBoy Cinnamon Churro Ice Cream Sandwich. As a cinnamon lover 10/10.”

FatBoy Hot Fudge Brownie Ice Cream Sandwich

Hot fudge sundaes will forever be classic, but FatBoy puts a tasty spin on their version by turning it into an ice cream sandwich and adding thick chewy brownies as the outer layer.

“Yea I had this one recently and it’s delicious,” one Redditor wrote.

Another shared, “I’m on my way 10 minutes ago.”

FatBoy Mint Cookies & Cream Ice Cream Sandwich Pop

The FatBoy Mint ice cream sandwich is not your average sandwich pop. Mint ice cream is dipped in a rich chocolate coating and topped with a generous portion of crunchy cookie crumbles.

“It’s “so freaking awesome”, that food blogger Markie Devo rated it 5 out of 5.

FatBoy Birthday Cake Ice Cream Sandwich Pop

A birthday ice cream cake on a stick–yes please! The FatBoy Birthday Cake Ice Cream Sandwich Pop is dipped in a white frosting and covered with coloverful, crunchy sprinkles. It’s the ideal way to celebrate any occasion.