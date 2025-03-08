4 New Kirkland Signature Products Just Announced for Costco Shoppers

Attention Costco shoppers: New Kirkland Signature items are coming soon to a warehouse near you. In addition to confirming the addition of the strawberry-banana smoothie and the Q3 return of "the fan favorite" turkey provolone sandwich, during the Costco Earnings Call yesterday, Gary Millerchip, Executive Vice President, Chief Financial Officer of Costco, revealed some new products launching this year at Costco,

Kirkland Signature French Fries

Get the air fryer ready! Kirkland Signature Extra Crispy French Fries are coming to the freezer section. According to Redditors, they are actually in some stores – five pounds for $6.79. "We bought some and they're pretty good. They remind me of the Lamb Weston hand cut freezer fries," one shopper confirmed. "Bought these on Sunday. They are a pretty decent fry. Thicker cut and potato forward. I love them bought instead of the ore ida and won't be going back as long as they sell them," another added.

Kirkland Signature Vodka & Soda

If your warehouse sells alcohol, watch for a new Kirkland Signature Vodka & Soda. Some shoppers have already spotted the High Noon dupes in their stores. "Kirkland Vodka Soda is $25.49 vs High Noon $31.99 at my warehouse. This makes a 25% price difference. Same size and ABV," one shopper wrote on Reddit. "Peach I think is equal between the two brands. Watermelon from Kirkland isn't great. Has a strong fake smell. High Noon's watermelon is superior. Pineapple is pretty good, 90% of High Nooner. I'm torn if I'd buy it for myself again over high noon. I did start to get that chemical burn feel in my mouth after a few. I'd buy it for a party to share though. Kirkland Hard Stelzer I won't buy fwiw, I think too many of those flavors aren't good," they wrote in a review.

Kirkland Signature Lager

Millerchip also confirmed that a "new Kirkland Signature Lager" will be available at warehouses selling beer, and again, some shoppers are claiming its at their warehouse. "Technically Deschutes makes it. And brands it Kirkland. I've seen it leaving their brewery. It's made in Bend and will eventually make it to most warehouses," writes one.

Kirkland Signature Diapers

Millerchip also revealed that Costco revamped their diapers while adding value to shoppers. "Most notably this quarter, we worked with a new supplier to rework our Kirkland Signature Diapers. Improvements versus the prior offering include a longer and thicker absorbent layer, softer outer cover and two times more stretch in the waistband, as well as improving the quality of this item. We were able to increase the value by 11%," he said.

Expansion of Local Sourcing for Kirkland Signature Products

Another creative way they are keeping prices low despite inflation? They are "continuing to expand the local sourcing of our bulky private label items across the globe," Millerchip says. "In Q2, we introduced a KS Purified Water SKU for the China market that is produced in-country. By moving production into the region, we were able to bring member savings of greater than 20% versus the prior branded water offering."6254a4d1642c605c54bf1cab17d50f1e

Kirkland Signature's Rapid Growth

Millerchip generally promises that Costco's in-house brand is the cornerstone of their growth. "Kirkland Signature continues to grow at a faster pace than our business as a whole," he says.