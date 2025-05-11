These 7 New Snack Drops Are Already Hard to Find in Stores

When grocery shopping, everyone needs the basics like bread, eggs, rice, fresh produce, dairy and meat products. While the standard items typically have a spot on your list, the latest releases can add some fun and spruce up your average shopping trip. Many brands have expanded their products by adding new flavors or items for a period of time, so being in the know is key to grabbing them while they're still on the shelves.

That said, trending products or limited-edition items increase the demand and often become difficult to find. Here are seven new snack drops that are already hard to buy in stores.

Happy® and Tate's Bake Shop Variety Box – Limited Edition

Did you know that Robert Downey Jr. has his own brand of coffee? It's called Happy and Iron Man has teamed up with Walmart and Tate's Bake Shop for a limited edition package which contains the following:6254a4d1642c605c54bf1cab17d50f1e

1 Tate's Bake Shop Chocolate Chip Cookies – 7 oz bag

1 Tate's Bake Shop Happy Vanilla Latte Cookies – 6.5 oz bag

1 Happy Limited Edition – Chocolately Chip Cookie + Tate's Bake Shop Ground Coffee – 12 oz

1 Happy Limited Edition – Chocolately Chip Cookie + Tate's Bake Shop Latte – 11 oz

1 Happy Vanilla Latte – 11 oz

It's been flying off the shelf so order one now if you want the variety box.

​​Trü Frü Milk Chocolate Peanut Butter Banana Bites

Chocolate covered fruit is an alluring indulgence that hits the spot and ​​Trü Frü is the go-to brand. The lineup already has delicious sweet flavors, but just dropped a new one–Milk Chocolate Peanut Butter Banana Bites. It's currently available at Target, Whole Foods and H-E-B.

With the summer weather already heating up, this is bound to be a favorite so stock up now.

Muddy Bites Girl Scout Coconut Caramel Flavor

Girl Scout cookie fans, this is not a drill. Muddy Bites has just launched a one-of-a-kind treat with the exclusive Girl Scout Coconut Caramel flavor that's only available at Whole Foods.

"Our mission has always been to bring joy through simple, delicious innovation," said Steph Paras, CEO of Muddy Bites in a press release. "We're excited to introduce a Whole Foods Market-exclusive flavor that takes our iconic treat to the next level. Plus, as a brand committed to quality and responsible sourcing, we're proud to craft our bite-sized snacks that are Fairtrade certified."

Fans have already found the recently dropped snack and are raving about it.

"@muddybites flavors spotted 👀 on shelves at @wholefoods 🍫🤩🙌🏻" Instagram account @snacklikeachamp "ANYTHING #girlscoutcookie flavored is an IMMEDIATE YES."

Minis for Mom Collection

To celebrate Mother's Day, Krispy Kreme has created a new collection of minis in the following flavors:

-Mini Strawberry Sunshine Doughnut

-Mini Chocolate Chip Cookie Delight Doughnut

-Mini Chocolate Iced Yellow Heart Doughnut

-Mini Sparkly Vanilla Sunset Doughnut

The new assortment of minis will be available nationwide until May 11, but have already been selling out so don't wait.

Chewy Cinnamon Bun Chips Ahoy

Exclusively at Dollar General you'll find a new flavor of cookies–Chewy Cinnamon Bun Chips Ahoy. They were recently released and shoppers already love them.

Instagram user sheild_maiden_420 wrote, "Omg they are soooo good 🤤."

Chex Mix Muddy Buddies Snack Mix Cookies and Cream

Chex Mix has teamed up with Oreos to create the ideal blend of salty and sweet snack. Chex Mix Muddy Buddies Snack Mix Cookies and Cream is now in 7-Eleven and fans could not be more excited.

Facebook user Zhane Carr wrote, "The cookie & cream ones are so good , they made them even more top tier," while another person on the same post shared, "Definitely will be trying this! "

Great Value Confetti Crunch Cereal

A bowl of cereal is a great afternoon snack or late night go-to and Walmart just dropped a limited edition Confetti Crunch Cereal, which shoppers can't wait.

One YouTube reviewer said it has the texture of Golden Grahams, but with a vanilla flavor and that it's good without milk as a snack, but just as tasty with milk, remarking on how impressive it is that the confetti pieces don't fall off with liquid.

The video has several comments and one user wrote, "I've had my mom looking for this since I saw the pic. Can't wait to try it!! It's like Cinnamon Toast Crunch shape but Funfetti lol. I eat cereal as a snack but also in milk or with yogurt. Any time is cereal time."