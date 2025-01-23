Oreo's New Flavor Has Shoppers Racing to Stores Thanks to Post Malone

Oreo is teaming up with Post Malone for a brand new flavor. The limited-edition cookie is made of salted caramel and shortbread twisted between one gold vanilla Oreo half and one chocolate half. Malone told USA Today has been on a salted caramel kick for years, and "like any other human being," he's been eating Oreos his "whole life", and that people will love the new collaboration. "It was love at first bite, to be poetic."

The cookies are embossed with nine different designs inspired by Malone's work, "handpicked by the artist himself—from a hero OREO x Post vinyl to cookies that show off his diverse discography." Each pack also has a handwritten signed note on the back.

"Can't believe they let me make my own Oreo cookie," Malone said in a press release. "So happy everyone gets to try the taste twist — hope you love it as much as I do, 'cause I think it's the best Oreo ever! It's the first time Oreo has ever twisted the creme of the cookie and they named it after me."

The musician shared his excitement about the new launch on Instagram, posting a picture of himself holding a pack of Oreos. "Did we create the best @OREO ever? 😉 NEW @postmalone OREO Cookies hit shelves 2/3." "You create only the best of everything!!! Can't wait to try them…hopefully they'll be here in Canada 🖤🍪🥛😋," one excited fan commented. "Get in my belly," said another.

"Flavor innovations and collaborations, inspired by fan behavior, have become a mainstay in our playbook as a way to maintain relevancy across our portfolio of snack brands," said Tanya Berman, Mondelēz Senior Vice President Biscuit. "With an iconic brand like OREO, our challenge is to consistently raise the bar and discover fresh ways to engage our fans. This collaboration with Post Malone sets a new standard. We hope fans are as excited about the brand's newest hit as we are."

Oreo is also inviting fans to join in the Taste Twist Digital Experience: Unlock Your Own Taste Twist Cookie, part of the OREO "Taste Twist" Sweepstakes.

"To embark on the experience, input your musical sound, vibe and rhythm and let the algorithm jam out to reveal your own OREO cookie flavor combo. Post Malone will even pop in to hype you up along your Taste Twist journey! Fans can share their custom OREO cookie flavor combo with their community and enter for a chance to receive a pack of their own Taste Twist Cookie flavor combo or prizes such as signed Post Malone OREO posters."

The Post Malone Oreos will be available for preorder on January 27 and hit grocery shelves on February 3 while supplies last.