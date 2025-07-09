Outback Just Brought Back This Viral Shark Drink 

Outback Steakhouse fans are in for a good time this summer with the return of the famous Aussie JAWSsie cocktail, a fan-favorite drink that made waves last year and is back for a limited time only. This fun, shark-themed adult beverage is made with New Amsterdam Raspberry Vodka, Blue Curacao, citrus juices, and grenadine. For those “looking to swim in booze-free waters” the chain has you covered with the Sharkey Temple, a delicious drink made with Sprite and grenadine. Both drinks are served with a keepsake shark pouring grenadine from its mouth that the kids will fight over.

Speaking of kids—the whole family will love the Aussie JAWSsie Takeovers happening from July 14–17 and July 21–24 (yes, Shark Week), from 4 p.m. to 6 p.m. at select Outback locations. Guests can enjoy $8.99 Aussie JAWSsie drinks, 50% off popular apps like the Bloomin’ Onion and Fried Mozzarella Bloomerangs, and $8 classic cocktails available all day, surrounded by fun shark-themed decor. There will also be exclusive bar-only fun for adults—simply download the Outback app to RSVP.

Fans have been trying to recreate the famous JAWSsie cocktail all year, with some Redditors even trying to hunt down the sharks that come with the drinks. Remember the cocktail is only available until the end of summer, so grab one while you can. Meanwhile, the Aussie-themed steakhouse chain continues to delight guests with menu items like the Kookaburra Wings (chicken wings tossed in secret spices and served with Blue Cheese dressing and celery).

"Their kookaburra wings are unmatched. Get them hot (it's really not that spicy, just more seasoning)," one fan recommended. "At our restaurant it's 5 wings and 5 drums so 10, they are super good though I love them," another agreed. Other guests love the sides and sauces, even trying to recreate them at home. "Their ranch dressing is incredible. Tangy Tomato too! My personal fav is a salad with the classic prime rib. Some cheese fries are always delicious too!" one regular shared. "Do you know if their ranch dressing is house made? I had the house salad and ranch dressing w croutons and have been trying to replicate it at home ever since. I can't find the right salad or croutons and the ranch isn't the same 😕," another responded.

The steakhouse also has fantastic vegetable-based menu items and ingredients, like the Broccoli & Cheese. “What magic is in the broccoli? How do you cook it? It’s literally the best broccoli I’ve ever had,” one impressed guest asked on Reddit. “It’s the seasoned butter it’s cooked in! They’re prepped into plastic bags with a scoop of the butter from a white plastic tub that looks like a huge sour cream container. The broccoli is amazing. I would steal some from the wall in when I worked there and eat it at home for dinner,” one cheeky ex-employee shared.

Find your nearest Outback Steakhouse here and enjoy Shark Week!