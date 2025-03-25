P.F. Chang’s Is Giving Out Free Lettuce Wraps for Busted Brackets

March Madness is upon us, which means college basketball fans will find themselves dealing with busted brackets—but P.F. Changs wants to help take the sting out of the situation. "With 60-100 million brackets created each year and the odds of a perfect bracket sitting at 1 in 9.2 quintillion, most fans will experience that crushing moment when their championship hopes come to an end. While nothing can undo the disappointment, P.F. Chang's is offering a small way to make things a little better," the company says. Here's what lucky guests can expect from the fast-casual Asian bistro.

Free Lettuce Wraps

From March 20th through April 7th, P.F. Chang's is offering a free order of Chicken or Veggie Lettuce Wraps with any entrée purchase for fans who bring in their busted brackets—this can be a piece of paper, or a screenshot, showing the premature demise of their hopeful predictions. "Tournament season brings a mix of emotions for fans, and we understand how tough it can be when your bracket gets busted," said Sonika Patel, Chief Marketing Officer at P.F. Chang's.

Millions of Lettuce Wraps Sold

According to P.F. Chang's, the Lettuce Wraps have been a signature dish since 1993, with millions of orders served each year. "While we can't undo the losses, we can offer something to help soften the blow. Our Lettuce Wraps have been a fan favorite for decades, and we hope they bring a little comfort to those dealing with the highs and lows of tournament season," Patel says.6254a4d1642c605c54bf1cab17d50f1e

Fried Chicken On the Menu

If you haven't been to a P.F. Changs for a while, now is the time to go—not only can you get free Lettuce Wraps, but the chain recently added Asian Fried Chicken to the menu for the first time in its history. Fans can choose from Korean Fried Chicken in bone-in and boneless options, and Taiwanese Popcorn Chicken (or both!) for a delicious crispy, savory, hot, and sweet treat. "As we unveil our new fried chicken menu, we're thrilled to honor this timeless South Korean tradition and share a sense of celebration with our guests," said Candice Barnett at P.F. Chang's. "By embracing these traditions, we're not only expanding our culinary offerings but also deepening the experience of global culture and flavors that P.F. Chang's is known for."

Airport Locations

Lucky travelers will get to enjoy P.F. Chang's in Terminal A at Dallas Fort Worth International Airport (DFW) in 2025, as the chain continues to expand following openings in Washington D.C. (DCA), Salt Lake City (SLC) and Bengaluru (BLR) in 2023, Seattle (SEA) in June 2024, and the Miguel Hidalgo y Costilla Guadalajara International Airport (GDL) in September 2024. "Our guests expect the high-quality food, Pan-Asian variety and high-end service at our airports just as they do at any of our other locations, and that's what we deliver at every airport, in any country, breakfast, lunch and dinner," said Rafik Farouk, Vice President of Global Brand Development and Retail.

New Locations Nationwide

P.F. Chang's just opened a new location at the Christiana Mall in Delaware, and there's one slated to be opened in Laredo, Texas this August. There is also one slated to open in the Santa Rosa Plaza this fall/winter. "While we can't comment on behalf of P.F. Chang's, we are always supporting our tenants in their opening process," a rep for the plaza says. "We will keep the community informed on when they are ready to open their doors. Working with P.F. Chang's has been a delightful experience thus far, and we're excited about the opportunity for them to engage with our local community."