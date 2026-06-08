5 Restaurant Chains With the Best Yankee Pot Roast, According to Diners

Skip the cooking and enjoy top-rated comfort food at these popular spots.

Pot roast is the epitome of no-frills comfort food, simple yet packed with rich flavor and wonderful texture thanks to the slow-cooked beef that has been roasted to tender perfection. Regular pot roast usually comes with vegetables like carrots, potatoes, and onions, but Yankee pot roast comes with root vegetables like carrots, potatoes, parsnips, and turnips. If you want this hearty dish without any of the cooking or cleaning, here are five chains that have Yankee pot roast diners love.

Colonial Diner

Colonial Diner’s Yankee Pot Roast is served with mashed potatoes and mixed vegetables. “It’s been a while since I had stopped in… Had a great lunch. Had Yankee Pot Roast, have to say it was plentiful and tasty,” one diner said.

Jack’s Restaurant & Bar

The Homemade Yankee Pot Roast at Jack’s Restaurant & Bar is made with angus flat iron, yukon gold mashed potatoes, gravy, and seasonal vegetables. “I decided to have some comfort food & chose the pot roast. It was absolutely delicious. Nice portion of roast served with fresh vegetables & mashed potatoes,” one fan shared.

Founding Farmers

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Founding Farmers has a delicious Yankee Pot Roast served with mashed potatoes. “My Yankee pot roast was so tender and delicious. The meat was so ample that I took the few remaining pieces to go. I wish I had more potatoes and vegetables but I was pleased nonetheless!” one fan said.

Marshland Restaurants & Bakeries

The Yankee Pot Roast at Marshland Restaurants & Bakeries is made with tender slow roasted beef topped with gravy, served with potatoes and vegetables. “I had the pot roast. Everything was so delicious, freshly made, with great portion sizes,” one diner said.

99 Restaurants

99 Restaurants has a Yankee Pot Roast made with fork-tender beef in a rich gravy simmered with pearl onions, carrots and fresh mushrooms, served over russet mashed potatoes with a warm honey-glazed biscuit. “All three of us had the Yankee Pot Roast tonight and I enjoyed it. I thought it was great!” one fan shared. “I would get it again but I have other favorites too, like the turkey dinner and balsamic chicken dinner. I’ll put it in my rotation.”