These chains serve tender roast beef plates packed with comfort-food flavor.

If you are a meat-eater, you understand the crave-worthiness of a good roast beef plate. Whether it is prime rib, pot roast, or another slow-roasted, perfectly seasoned, and oh-so-tender meat meal, there is something that just makes me feel at home with every bite. Where can you order roast beef meals when dining out? Here are 5 restaurant chains with the best hot roast beef plates, according to diners.

Bob Evans

Bob Evans serves a pot roast with veggies and potatoes meal that is “fork-tender” and “delicious,” according to Chef Andrew Owens. “This restaurant delivers a delicious roasted pot roast with carrots and onions,” he raved about the joint. “Customers praise Bob Evans for its rich balance of flavors and comforting homey feel.” Diners confirm this, one calling the pot roast “heavenly.”

Cracker Barrel

Another chain that serves a delicious pot roast? Cracker Barrel, which diners dub legendary and as close to home-cooked as you can get in a restaurant. “Pot roast is delish, super tender,” one fan suggested. “I agree,” added another. CB’s version involves slow-braised rib roast with carrots, onions, celery, and homestyle beef gravy. It is served with a choice of two country sides and buttermilk biscuits.6254a4d1642c605c54bf1cab17d50f1e

Marie Callender’s

Marie Callender’s Braised and Slow-Roasted Pot Roast is so good that they had to make it as a frozen meal, which you can buy at your local store. The restaurant version involves “tender chunks of chuck roast slow-simmered for full flavor and tenderness, topped with a cabernet beef reduction,” and is served with fresh mashed potatoes and fresh seasonal vegetables.

Chart House

For a delicious prime rib dinner, head to the Chart House, which offers great views and even better prime rib. The herb-crusted, slow-roasted meat is the chef’s kiss. “The herb crust adds depth and aroma to Chart House’s slow-roasted prime rib,” Dennis Littley, Chef and Culinary Expert at Ask Chef Dennis, previously told us. “It’s tender, flavorful and thoughtfully executed.”

Golden Corral

Golden Corral’s endless buffet includes roast beef and sometimes pot roast. The chain serves roast beef worth going back for seconds. “Golden Corral’s Roast Beef is tender, comforting, and designed for easy enjoyment,” says Chef Dennis. “It’s straightforward, hearty, and familiar.”