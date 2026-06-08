5 Restaurant Chains with the Best Fried Oyster Platters, According to Diners

From po'boys to baskets, seafood lovers share the top chains serving perfectly crispy oysters.

Fried oysters are a savory, delicious delight, offering seafood fans a nice alternative to the usual raw oysters restaurants have on the menu. Breaded or battered and seasoned to perfection, these tasty bites are perfect for items like po’boys or fried seafood baskets served with fries and hushpuppies. If you’re craving not good but great fried oysters, the following five chains have it down to an art: Here are five restaurants where diners rave about the fried oysters.

Acme Oyster House

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Acme Oyster House has beautiful fried and chargrilled oyster platters on the menu. “I ordered the po’boy that’s half oysters and half shrimp… I was chewing in disbelief on how can something be so delicious,” one diner said. “I’m not an oyster person but a friend recommended it and oh boy, was he right.”

Pappadeaux Seafood Kitchen

The fried oysters at Pappadeaux Seafood Kitchen are delicious, fans say. “The calamari and octopus appetizer were delicious. The fried oysters were remarkable!” one diner raved.

Felix’s Restaurant & Oyster Bar

Felix’s Restaurant & Oyster Bar specializes in perfectly fried oysters served with hushpuppies, french fries, and coleslaw. “We ordered charbroiled oysters as an app, and the seafood salad and the Felix poboy for our lunch, which has both deep fried oysters and shrimp. All the food was prepared well and tasted great,” one diner said.

Rappahannock Oyster Co.

Rappahannock Oyster Co.’s fan-favorite Oyster Po Boy contains fried oysters, slaw, house made pickle, and chips. “My favorite and always will be is the fried oyster po boy,” one diner raved. “They cook those oysters perfectly. The batter isn’t so thick that you can’t taste the oyster’s incredible flavor and the verde sauce and cabbage give it an extra boost.”

Hog Island Oyster Co.

Hog Island Oyster Co. has fried oyster platters and po’boys diners rave about. “My friend had the fish tacos and I had the deep fried oyster Po Boy. All the food was excellent and the sauces really complemented the fish tacos and the fried oyster sandwich,” one fan shared.