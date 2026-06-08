5 Steakhouse Chains With the Best Prime Rib Lunches, According to Diners

These five restaurant chains serve the best prime rib for lunch.

I have some good news, as well as some bad. Starting on a positive note, you can enjoy a delicious prime rib lunch. The not-so-good? Most restaurants serve the savory, slow-cooked meat dish only on weekends during the day. There are a handful of chains serving piping hot plates of roast beef with all the fixings that can be enjoyed at midday. Here are 5 steakhouse chains with the best prime rib lunches.

Lawry’s The Prime Rib

Lawry’s The Prime Rib is considered the gold standard for prime rib and is famous for its super-thick cuts of the meat that are carved tableside, which diners love. “Their method of slow-roasting in rock salt ensures an even cook, formidable tenderness, and a depth of flavor far more worthy than it deserves,” Bitty Lo, a recipe developer with No Dash of Gluten, told ETNT. Unfortunately, if you want to enjoy the meat for lunch, you will have to go on a Sunday, when they are open from 11:30 to 2:00.6254a4d1642c605c54bf1cab17d50f1e

Texas Roadhouse

Texas Roadhouse, open for lunch Friday through Sunday, serves a trademark prime rib, a 16-ounce hand-cut slab, a “flavorful ribeye steak slow-roasted to perfection.” Diners maintain it is the chef’s kiss. “Last time I tried the prime rib based on many recommendations from here and it was excellent,” the same person said. Another added, “The prime rib is the best by a landslide.” “It was great, cooked just right,” another adds.

Outback Steakhouse

Outback’s slow-roasted prime rib, a whopping 16 ounces of delicious and tasty herb-crusted beef, is super popular but only available Friday through Sunday at most locations. “I will defend their Prime Rib. Cooked medium, its wonderful,” writes one diner. It is “perfection,” another adds in a Reddit post. “People may sometimes hate on Outback, but I’ve never had a bad piece of prime rib there. And their tangy tomato salad dressing is delicious (I need to find a dupe of that recipe, if anyone has something similar I’d be forever in your debt).”

Black Angus Steakhouse

Black Angus Steakhouse, a nostalgic restaurant with locations in Arizona, California, New Mexico, Hawaii, and Washington, serves a one-pound slab of dry-rubbed, slow-cooked prime rib beloved for its rich flavor and tenderness. “Seasoned with our Black Angus dry rub, seared and slow-roasted to perfection,” the chain writes. Served with “rich” house-made au jus and fresh or creamy horseradish sauce

J. Alexander’s 16oz Prime Rib

Alexander serves its Slow Roasted Prime Rib only Friday through Sunday, but diners maintain that the 16-ounce aged Midwestern beef, served with au jus and a loaded baked potato, is worth the wait. “Our Slow-Roasted Prime Rib – There’s a reason this classic is still popular,” the chain wrote on Facebook. “It was cooked to perfection. We both enjoyed our prime rib very much. The staff was top notch,” a diner agreed.