If You Can Hold These Plank Variations, Your Core Is Seriously Strong

Whether you're lifting weights, running, or wanting to carry out daily tasks with greater ease, core strength is a non-negotiable aspect of overall fitness. Research shows that building a strong core can help improve your posture, prevent injuries, and boost athletic performance. But while there are countless core exercises to choose from, there's one move that stands out for its ability to target almost every muscle in your midsection: the plank.

However, not all planks are created equal. While a standard plank can give you a solid foundation, certain variations can take your core strength to the next level. Fortunately, ETNT has you covered. We chatted with Caine Wilkes, an Olympian and Weightlifting Coach with Garage Gym Reviews, who shares a plank variation workout designed to test and increase your core strength.

This five-move plank circuit will challenge not only your abdominals but also your shoulders, glutes, and back. Each variation will engage your core differently and force your body to adapt and build strength over time. So if you're ready to build some serious core strength, keep reading for the variations and detailed instructions.

Forearm Plank

The classic forearm plank is foundational for any core-strengthening workout. It engages the entire core, including your abs, obliques (side abs), and lower back, while also strengthening your glutes and quads. Wilkes explains, "The forearm plank is your foundation. It's the most basic but effective plank variation for building core strength."6254a4d1642c605c54bf1cab17d50f1e

How to Do It:

Start on your forearms with your elbows directly under your shoulders. Keep your feet hip-width apart and engage your core, glutes, and quads. Form a straight line from your ankles to your shoulders. Hold the position for 45 to 60 seconds while keeping your body tight and stable.

Recommended Sets and Reps:

Complete 3 to 4 rounds of 45 to 60-second plank holds. Rest for 30 to 45 seconds between exercises.

Side Plank

The side plank is fantastic for adding definition to your obliques (a.k.a. the muscles along the sides of your torso). Plus, incorporating side planks into your routine will help improve your lateral core stability and strengthen your entire midsection. "Side planks are great for building strength in the obliques while helping with overall core balance," Wilkes says.

How to Do It:

Lie on your side with your feet stacked on top of each other. Place your forearm directly beneath your shoulder and press your hips up to create a straight line from head to heels. Keep your hips lifted and aligned and make sure your torso doesn't sag. Hold the position for 30 to 45 seconds, then switch sides.

Recommended Sets and Reps:

Aim for 3 to 4 rounds of 30 to 45-second planks per side.

Plank with Shoulder Taps

Compared to the traditional plank, this variation helps build more upper-body strength. That's because tapping your shoulders forces your core to stabilize while also recruiting muscles in your shoulders and arms. "The plank with shoulder taps is an excellent move to engage your arms, shoulders, and core all at once," Wilkes explains.

How to Do It:

Get into a high plank position (push-up position) with your hands directly under your shoulders. Keep your body in a straight line and prevent your hips from swaying. With control movements, tap your left shoulder with your right hand, then return your right hand to the floor. Tap your right shoulder with your left hand, alternating for 20 taps (10 per side).

Recommended Sets and Reps:

Perform 3 rounds of 20 total taps (10 per side), resting for 30 to 45 seconds between sets.

RKC Plank

This variation is likely one you haven't heard of, but the RKC plank is a serious core blaster. It's a more intense variation of the forearm plank that emphasizes muscle tension. Wilkes explains, "RKC planks involve tensing your entire body, making them one of the best exercises to build core strength fast."

How to Do It:

Start in a forearm plank with your hands interlocked. While in the plank position, drive your elbows toward your toes and your toes toward your elbows without moving your body. Tense your core, glutes, and quads as much as possible, squeezing everything tightly.

Hold the tension for 5 to 15 seconds, then relax for 2 to 3 seconds before repeating.

Recommended Sets and Reps:

Complete 2 to 3 sets of 5 to 15-second holds per round. Rest for 30 to 45 seconds between sets.

Plank to Push-Up

Here's a dynamic variation to get your upper body pumped up while boosting core strength. Going from a forearm plank to a high plank engages muscles in your chest, shoulders, and arms, all while maintaining core engagement. "Plank to push-up is a great way to work on both core stability and upper body strength," Wilkes says.

How to Do It:

Begin in a forearm plank position. Press your right hand into the ground and push your body into a high plank position. Follow with your left hand while moving into a full push-up position. Lower back down onto your forearms (one arm at a time) to return to the forearm plank. Continue alternating between the forearm plank and push-up position for each rep.

Recommended Sets and Reps: