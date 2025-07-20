Pop-Tarts Just Brought Back a Fan-Favorite for a “Limited Time”

It seems like Memorial Day weekend was just yesterday. But alas! It’s nearing the end of July. The other day, I walked into Target looking for outdoor decor and was shocked to find that the seasonal space is now filled with school supplies. And my email inbox? It is flooded with fall food items. One of the most exciting drops I have learned about so fa is the return of fan-favorite fall Pop-Tarts flavor.

Pop-Tarts Frosted Pumpkin Pie Is Coming Back

Influencer Snach with Zach shared the exciting news as part of a new food release roundup. “We’ve got new food releases inbound so here’s your Release Recap for the week!” he captioned the post. One of the items? An annual favorite, Pop-Tarts Frosted Pumpkin Pie.

They Are Already in Stores

I can confirm that the fall-themed toaster pastries are in-stock at my local Acme Market via Instacart. However, as of July 17, that is the only store in my area (Philadelphia, PA) where the flavor is available.6254a4d1642c605c54bf1cab17d50f1e

Shoppers Are Obsessed

People are seriously obsessed with the flavor. “They’re one of my top ten all time flavors, very yummy and excellent toasted. These were made last fall so there still before the sell by date, they won’t be super fresh but they’re still good. I still have a box at work too. But if you’re ok with waiting they’ll probably be in stores again in September,” one shopper wrote last year in a Reddit post.

People “Stockpile” It

“I love this flavor,” another wrote. “This, grape, and the blueberry frosted are my favorite flavors! I stockpiled on it last year. Kinda taste like pumpkin pie if you toast it.”

They Are the “Best Things” That Some People Have Eaten in their “Entire Life”

“Absolutely incredible. I saw God,” another fan said in a review. “These are the best things that I have ever eaten in my entire life. When I eat these I can’t only eat two. It is a temptation from the devil. Every time I get my hands on these bad boys I eat at least 10 at a time, prompting me to throw up. My mom didn’t let me get them because I always ate too many and threw up but now I am a taxpaying adult and it is the only thing my pantry consists of. My roommates called for an intervention but they would never understand. Their peon brains are too small to comprehend the power that these Tarts feed me. It’s so worth it to be able to taste the sweet saccharine taste of The Pumkpin Pie Pop Tart. Every time I pass the POp Tart isle in Target Grocery I go bananas. Bazingas if you will. I feel my primal urges to comsume this pop Tart take over me and I buy so many boxes. It feels like a crime that these sweet drops of ambrosia are only sold once a year, but I know that I would unleash 99% of my true cognitive power if these were available within my clutches all year long.”