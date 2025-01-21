Popeyes Fans Are Using These 4 Tricks to Score Free Food and Big Discounts

If you're a Popeyes fan looking to maximize your meal without spending a fortune, you're not alone. Devoted customers have taken to Reddit's r/Popeyes community to share their best hacks for getting the most food for the least amount of money. From coupon tricks to app freebies, here's how you can feast on Popeyes without breaking the bank.

The Cheapskate's Go-To Order

One Reddit user, u/Homosapien_Passerby, kicked off the discussion by revealing their budget-friendly Popeyes strategy:

"I do have the app, and I get free meals. I'm a cheapskate who continuously looks for the best deals, so I was wondering if anyone else has any tips. My standard purchase is a free 6-piece wing, a #1 combo, free fries, and a few sauces, which amount to $11."

Other Redditors were quick to ask how they managed to score free wings and fries, to which they simply replied:

"The wings and fries are separate—you get them when you make a new account."

When asked if they repeatedly create new accounts, their response was just one word:

"Ye."

More Popeyes Hacks From the Community

Reddit users chimed in with their own money-saving tips, proving that there are plenty of ways to get extra food at a lower cost.

Two Can Dine Deals

For those looking to feed two people, u/mmlzz suggested:

"2 can dine for $13–14. It's 6-piece tenders or 5-piece chicken + 2 regular sides + 2 biscuits."

Family Meal Discounts

If you're dining with a group, u/taloula_mama26 recommended opting for the 10-piece family meal, which includes two sides and costs around $23.

Mail Coupons for Exclusive Discounts

Redditor u/toiletsnakeATX advised keeping an eye on your mailbox, claiming that the best Popeyes deals often come through physical mailers rather than the app:

"Check your fliers in the mail. Usually better deals than on the app."

Find Hidden Coupons Online

If you don't have physical coupons, u/Megalon_Q_Arm shared a simple trick:

"Google 'Reddit Popeyes coupon images.'"

Many users have successfully found and used Popeyes coupons uploaded by others, helping them score even better deals.

Delivery App Discounts

For those who use food delivery services, u/Moneydoesbuyhappines recommended checking apps like Uber Eats or DoorDash for buy-one-get-one-free deals.

"Check on food delivery apps if they have a BOGO offer. If you can pick it up to avoid delivery fees, even better."

The Secret to Freebies

Perhaps the most controversial trick comes from u/Homosapien_Passerby, who claims that creating new accounts in the Popeyes app unlocks free 6-piece wings and free fries.

However, not everyone has had success with this hack. u/Living_Debate9630 shared their experience:

"I didn't get free wings when I made a new account."

Final Thoughts

Popeyes lovers are always on the hunt for the best meal deals, and these hacks prove that a little creativity can go a long way. Whether it's stacking app rewards, using delivery app discounts, or checking for coupons, there are plenty of ways to save. (Read the full thread on Reddit here.)

Have you tried any of these Popeyes hacks? Share your own money-saving tips in the comments and enjoy your feast for less!

