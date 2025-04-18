7 Popeyes Items Diners Say Are Totally Worth the Hype

It's tough to think of a food that's more beloved than fried chicken, and is a staple on menus around the world – if you have tried Japanese karaage, consider this your heads up. In the U.S., we have Southern style fried chicken, and that's what Popeyes Louisiana Kitchen is known for – specifically Louisiana style fried chicken. The chain opened in 1974 as a single restaurant in a New Orleans suburb, and started franchising by 1976. Their iconic jingle – love that chicken from Popeyes – debuted in the 1980s and has been stuck in our collective consciousness ever since.

Popeyes has a deep menu, with a lot of different takes on chicken and deliciously savory sides, and it can be overwhelming to know what's worth the hype around this restaurant. Fortunately, the internet can provide answers, and we did exhaustive research into the fast food forums on Reddit to find out what's worth the hype. Find our seven selections ahead.

Classic Chicken Sandwich

Per item : 700 calories, 42 g fat (14 g saturated fat, 2 g trans fat), 1390 mg sodium, 28 g carbs (2 g fiber, 8 g sugar), 28 g protein

"Popeyes sandwich is far and above any other national chain," says one fast food fanatic. And that's not surprising. This juicy chicken breast fillet is marinated in Popeyes seasonings, hand battered and breaded in buttermilk, fried until golden brown. The crispy chicken is served on a buttery toasted brioche, topped with our barrel cured pickle slices, and mayonnaise. One shopper offered a sandwich life hack, writing, "I eat their sandwich so much and I always order through the app. By the end of every month, I have enough points to get 3 sandwiches for free."

Spicy Chicken Sandwich

Per item : 700 calories, 42 g fat (14 g saturated fat, 2 g trans fat), 1470 mg sodium, 28 g carbs (2 g fiber, 8 g sugar), 28 g protein

The spiced up version of the classic has plenty of fans as well, with one writing on reddit that the item worth the hype is the "Spicy Chicken Sandwich. I ration myself to only 2 a month." Popeyes often has a rotating selection of different chicken sandwiches, but the spicy version stays consistently on the menu.

Blackened Chicken Tenders

Per five piece order : 280 calories, 3 g fat (0 g saturated fat, 0 g trans fat), 9200 mg sodium, 3 g carbs (0 g fiber, 0 g sugar), 43 g protein

If you're looking for the Popeyes chicken flavor, but without all the deep frying, diners say these tenders are the way to go. "The blackened tenders are very underrated. I prefer them over the breaded and half the calories per their website," wrote one. Another health conscious diner added, "I like the macros on them and you can taste the spices."

Classic Signature Chicken

Per chicken breast : 380 calories, 20 g fat (8 g saturated fat, 1 g trans fat), 1230 mg sodium, 16 g carbs (2 g fiber, 0 g sugar), 35 g protein

While Popeyes has amazing sandwiches, the chain started out serving bone in chicken, and fans agree it's a must order. And, you can get them as a combo! One fan said his go-to order is a "Three piece bone in meal with mashed potatoes, mac, and a biscuit. Traditional but done right and that's why I have been ordering it for decades."

Cajun Fries

Per regular size : 270 calories, 14 g fat (5 g saturated fat, 1 g trans fat), 1760 mg sodium, 97 g carbs (3 g fiber, 0 g sugar), 4 g protein

The Cajun inflected chain offers a shockingly large selection of sides for a fast food restaurant, but the fries come out on top. "Popeyes are the best fast food fries," one diner definitively wrote, of the spicy French fries. The fries are crispy, salty and made slightly smoky from the Cajun spice blend the restaurant uses.

Spicy Chicken Tenders

Per three pieces : 450 calories, 21 g fat (9 g saturated fat, 1 g trans fat), 1820 mg sodium, 29 g carbs (2 g fiber, 0 g sugar), 38 g protein

Tenders may have surpassed burgers as one of America's favorite fast foods, and Popeye's spicy version (they also have plain) is a fan favorite. "Three piece spicy tender dinner with fries and a sweet heat! My go-to for, sheesh, a long, long time," wrote one Popeyes regular. While these tenders are labeled as spicy, they're more well-seasoned than anything, with notes of cumin, paprika, onion, and garlic. Another diner wrote that the spicy tenders are their go-to everytime, and added a great tip. "Spicy chicken tenders with fries. Ask for a side of gravy for dipping (it does cost extra, but makes the meal)."6254a4d1642c605c54bf1cab17d50f1e

Roasted Garlic Parmesan Wings

Per six pieces : 1040 calories, 81 g fat (24 g saturated fat, 2 g trans fat), 2860 mg sodium, 29 g carbs (2 g fiber, 3 g sugar), 48 g protein

Popeye's is known for its variety of chicken wings, and everyone has a favorite flavor, but the roasted garlic is the one that came up the most in our research. The crispy wings are tossed in a cheesy, garlic forward sauce that's mild and flavorful. One redditor wrote on Reddit, "The best wing anywhere in my opinion. One of the least spicy, but the flavor is top notch. Other people on this sub have admitted to being addicted to it like I am."