Popeyes’ New Chicken Sandwich Has the Internet Divided: 'Sounds Awful'

You like chicken and love tequila, but how do you feel about tequila-infused chicken? Popeyes and Tequila Don Julio announced a "one-of-a-kind culinary mashup" in honor of the Super Bowl, releasing ahead of the Popeyes x Tequila Don Julio Championship Lineup menu. One of the headlining players? A Popeyes x Tequila Don Julio Reposado Flavored Concha Chicken Sandwich — a chicken breast filet marinated in reposado tequila, fried in Popeyes crunch buttermilk breading, topped with a tequila lime slaw, spicy spread, a barrel cured pickle, and served in a sweet and buttery concha roll. However, the internet is dived about the booze-soaked breast, available at select locations for one day only. Here is what you need to know about the launch, including whre you can try and what people think about the collaboration.

The sandwich will be joined by two other limited-edition menu items: The Popeyes x Tequila Don Julio Reposado Flavored Louisiana Garlic 3-Piece Wings with a specialty sauce and a Spicy Strawberry Hibiscus Flavored Lemonade Mocktail. "The menu combines the rich heritage of Popeyes' Louisiana-style cooking with the bold flavors of Tequila Don Julio Reposado – a tribute to craftsmanship and iconic celebrations," the press release states.

Note that only those 21 and up can order from the spirited menu.

The trio will only be available on Jan. 31 for preview in six select locations in New York and Miami, New Orleans, where the Super Bowl is taking place, and Philadelphia and Kansas City, the teams playing in the big game. It will also be available at the flagship Popeyes restaurant on Canal Street in New Orleans from Jan. 31 through Feb. 9, while supplies last.6254a4d1642c605c54bf1cab17d50f1e

Redditors are divided about the tequila chicken sandwich. "Thats sounds awful," writes one. "Sounds gross," added another. Some people pointed out that alcohol is a common marinade in meat, and that the actual booze cooks out. "That would tenderize it and add some nice flavour. How is this stupid?" one writes.

If you don't live near any of those locations you can take advantage of another deal via UberEats, a buy one get one free offer for a chicken sandwich when purchasing Popeyes on the mobile app. You will also get a $5 code to redeem on Tequila Don Julio from Jan. 29 through Feb. 9, which can also be redeemed for Popeyes chicken sandwiches or Popeyes wings.

Here are the following locations where you can try the sandwich:

New York:

Times Square –1530 Broadway, New York, NY 10036

Madison Square Park – 14 East 23rd Street, New York, NY 10010

Miami:

6800 Red Rd, South Miami, FL 33143

New Orleans:

621 Canal Street, New Orleans, LA 70130

Philadelphia:

1428 Old York Rd Abington, PA 19001

Kansas City:

9460 Quivira Rd Lenexa, Kansas 66215