5 Popular Spots Where the Biscuits Are Actually Baked In-House

Discover five popular chains that serve light, flaky, scratch-made biscuits baked in-house daily.

Biscuits are just one of those foods you can tell are homemade or not right away. It becomes really apparent if they are too soft, dry, or breaking apart…just crumbling into mush. On the other end, if they are light and fluffy while maintaining their structure, or they consist of flaky layers, you have that excellent homemade southern comfort food taste that pairs well with fried chicken or sausage gravy. Here are five popular chains where you can depend on their homemade biscuits.

Bojangles

Bojangles is one of my favorite chain restaurants in the south, serving crispy, juicy fried chicken and biscuits daily. “The brand’s handmade buttermilk biscuits, bone-in fried chicken, and freshly brewed and steeped sweet tea remain to be the cornerstones of the menu,” Francising.com reports. “Recognized by Zagat in their Top Five ranking for food among fast food chains, it’s clear that consumers think Bojangles’ does food exceptionally well.”

Biscuitville

Biscuitville advertises that their biscuits are the heart of their menu, taking a lot of pride into their homemade recipe. “Serving scratch-made biscuits and Southern breakfast to grateful guests since 1966,” their website says.

Chick-fil-A

Chick-fil-A bakes their biscuits fresh daily, regardless of the extra time it takes. Quality is more important to this chain, leading to the loyal customer base they’ve built. “Yes, it may take some extra time, but at every free-standing Chick-fil-A restaurant, each delectable biscuit is handmade and baked fresh throughout the morning,” the company says.

Cracker Barrel

Cracker Barrel promotes that their delicious biscuits that customers love are made from scratch. “We’ve been making biscuits from scratch for over 45 years with the same simple, high-quality ingredients, using custom-designed rolling pins and biscuit cutters developed by Cracker Barrel many, many years ago,” according to Cracker Barrel’s blog.6254a4d1642c605c54bf1cab17d50f1e

Rise Southern Biscuits & Righteous Chicken

Rise Southern Biscuits & Righteous Chicken avoids taking shortcuts when it comes to their homemade biscuits. “Made fresh throughout the day with five simple ingredients including Homegrown Family Foods Southern-milled soft wheat flour and 100% real butter,” the company says on their website.