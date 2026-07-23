5 Restaurant Chains With the Best Fried Fish and Garlic Toast, According to Diners

Upgrade your next seafood meal with savory, buttery sides at these popular spots.

Garlic toast is not offered as a side in every seafood spot but it should be: This crispy, savory side goes perfectly with fried fish, making a nice alternative to the typical bread rolls served at restaurants. Also known as Texas toast, garlic toast is a buttery treat when paired with everything from a catfish platter to lobster, scallops, and more. So where can fans get this fabulous combo? Here are five chains with the best fried fish and garlic toast, according to diners.

California Fish Grill

The Parmesan Garlic Bread at California Fish Grill is a delicious side made with freshly grilled brioche toast, topped with Parmesan cheese and served with a side of savory Garlic Butter. This side goes perfectly with options like the Fish & Chips. “Menu has plenty of seafood options and the fried fish tacos I got were really good. Adding garlic toast is always a good bet,” one diner said.

BJ’s Restaurant & Brewhouse

BJ’s Restaurant & Brewhouse has a Garlic Shrimp with Parmesan Toast Appetizer diners rave about, perfectly paired with the BJ’s Brewhouse Blonde® Fish ‘N’ Chips. “How does BJ’s Brewhouse make their Garlic Shrimp and Toast?” one Redditor asked. “I am absolutely addicted to their garlic shrimp and I have to know how to make it! I think I can figure out the toast on my own though lol.”

Bag o’ Crab

Bag o’ Crab diners can opt for tasty garlic bread with their fried fish basket. “Everything was perfectly seasoned, super fresh, and the vibes were amazing. Can’t wait to come back again (and again). You’ve got a fan for life!” one diner said.

Dairy Queen

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Dairy Queen diners can get a side of Texas Toast with their Wild Alaska Fish Sandwich. “I was surprised by how good this is, top tier,” one diner said. “The fish is meaty, the crust is piping hot, the bun is soft, the tartar sauce is tasty, the lettuce is fresh and cold.”

Jefferson’s

Diners at Jefferson’s can ask for Texas Toast on the side of menu items such as the Fish Tacos and Fish Basket. “I tried the fish tacos and my hubby had the chicken tenders. Both were good and fresh,” one fan said.