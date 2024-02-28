Pringles Just Brought Back a Fan-Favorite Chip Flavor

The product recommendations in this post are recommendations by the writer and/or expert(s) interviewed and do not contain affiliate links. Meaning: If you use these links to buy something, we will not earn a commission.

A discontinued Pringles flavor is making a highly anticipated return to store shelves. After teasing the release of a chip flavor on Instagram, the snack brand announced yesterday that it will be bringing back Honey Mustard Pringles.

In 2022, Pringles got rid of this flavor, much to fans' disappointment. According to Kellanova, the brand's parent company, "thousands" of social media users requested the item's revival. These chips feature a combination of garlic and red spices to present a tangy, slightly sweet flavor.

"Pringles Honey Mustard has an incredibly passionate fanbase, in fact, it was our most asked-for flavor from the brand in the last two years," Mauricio Jenkins, U.S. marketing lead for Pringles, said in a press release. "Our die-hard fans' efforts paid off and the delicious tangy and subtly sweet Pringles Honey Mustard crisps are returning to shelves…for good!"

The returning chips will be available at select retailers nationwide.6254a4d1642c605c54bf1cab17d50f1e

When Pringles first teased the upcoming flavor release, Instagram users left their guesses in the post's comments section. Some predictions included ketchup and mustard, cheeseburger, spicy mustard, honey barbecue, and of course, honey mustard.

After Pringles confirmed Honey Mustard's comeback on Instagram, fans swarmed the comments section to share their excitement.

"Omg these are so good! I hope I can find them soon. I use[d] to have to travel to another state to get them. They're that good," one Instagram user wrote.

"THANK YOU THANK YOU THANK YOU," another one commented.

In 2023, Pringles rolled out a few new flavors. In August, Pringle released its limited-edition Everything Bagel flavor, which has notes of sesame, poppy seeds, and cream cheese, along with toasted onion and garlic.

Before this flavor debut, the snack brand launched Pringles Harvest Blend, a collection of chips featuring sweet potato and multigrain varieties. These chips come in a few different flavors, including Multigrain Farmhouse Cheddar, Multigrain Homestyle Ranch, Sweet Potato Sea Salt, and Sweet Potato Smoky BBQ.